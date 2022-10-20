One Wheel Electric Scooter Market to record USD 35.42 Mn incremental growth; 33% market growth will come from APAC -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global one wheel electric scooter market size is expected to increase by USD 35.42 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC. The region will account for 33% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing preference for electric vehicles and rising environmental concerns among consumers are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Get detailed insights into the market behavior across each business segment and the contribution of various regional markets toward the overall market growth. Purchase Our Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global One Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis and Growth Drivers

Technavio categorizes the global one-wheel electric scooter market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The parent market is driven by increasing memberships in health and fitness clubs and a global increase in the number of dual-income households.

The market in focus, the global one wheel electric scooter market, is driven by factors such as high portability compared to other electric vehicles. However, high safety concerns might hamper the market growth. Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global one wheel electric scooter market. Download Free Sample Report

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Airwheel Holding Ltd., Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., FUTURE MOTION INC, INMOTION, IPS Electric Unicycle, King Song Intell Co. LTD, MAG Wheel and Tyre, Nine Co. Ltd., SuperRide, and SWAGTRON are identified as some of the major market participants.

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global one wheel electric scooter market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The one wheel electric scooter market report covers the following areas:

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist one wheel electric scooter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the one wheel electric scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the one wheel electric scooter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of one wheel electric scooter market vendors

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.42 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airwheel Holding Ltd., Dongguan Begode Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., FUTURE MOTION INC, INMOTION, IPS Electric Unicycle, King Song Intell Co. LTD, MAG Wheel and Tyre, Nine Co. Ltd., SuperRide, and SWAGTRON Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

