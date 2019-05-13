ONE Wheeling Town Center Hosts Grand Opening Weekend For Luxury Apartment Complex

WHEELING, Ill., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lynmark Group, developer of Wheeling Town Center, invites the public to experience first-hand the newly completed ONE luxury apartments at the grand opening weekend happening May 17-19 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. For the first time, the public can experience the highly anticipated luxury amenities, smart-tech, and built-in ONE conveniences available at the growing ONE community.

"The reaction to the apartments from the community and prospective renters has been exceptional, and we are thrilled with the finished product," said Joshua Goldstein, President of the third generation, family-owned Lynmark Group. "We have built a community for today's young professionals and young families who want access to a modern, comfortable, and convenient living experience, all of which we provide in this all-access complex."

While the first residents moved in earlier this spring, the grand opening weekend will bring together current and prospective residents and feature tours of the property with demonstrations of the built-in amenities offered at ONE. The grand opening weekend includes:

Friday, May 17 – Fitness, Health & Wellness: Chiropractic massages, personal trainers, Wheeling Park District, Property Concierge Services, food & raffles

Saturday, May 18 – Outdoor Courtyard: Outdoor games including bocce ball, the putting green, bags games, mocktails & raffles

Sunday, May 19 - Party Room & Cooking: Cooking demonstrations, food & raffles

The ONE apartment complex is a unique community built at the center of Wheeling. Located just steps away from the Wheeling Metra station and Wheeling Park District, ONE is nestled within the larger Wheeling Town Center. Scheduled for completion later this summer, the area will offer a wide range of activity, from CMX Cinébistro dine-in Cinemas, City Works Eatery and Pour House, The Learning Experience, AT&T, and Eggsperience, to Mia's Cantina, Meat & Potato Eatery, and the newly completed Starbucks which opened earlier this spring.

"This experience is completely changing the way residents live, creating a richer and more connected community for the entire area," said Richard S. Oller, a partner in the development and Chairman of GoldOller Real Estate Investments, the project's property manager. "The Wheeling Town Center's positive economic impact is just beginning, and we can't wait to see what the future has in store for this vibrant center."

The exclusive five-story, 301 apartment complex offers unique floor plans with private terraces, balconies, and modern high-end features including keyless entry, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and countless built-in ONE conveniences including: memberships to on-demand spin classes with Peloton bikes, dog washing stations, a heated pool and cabana, yoga studio, grill stations, demonstration kitchen, charging stations for electric vehicles, and much more.

Reservations are now open with the first two months' rent free of charge when signing a 14-month lease. For more information about ONE Wheeling Town Center or the grand opening weekend on May 17-19, visit: liveatone.com

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all, featuring a luxury, five-story, 301-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. For inquiries on commercial leasing opportunities at the Town Center, please contact Mr. James Schutter at (312) 224-3200 or jschutter@ngkf.com.

For more information visit: www.TheWheelingTownCenter.com

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third generation, family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars of assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S. There are several national real estate entities under the Lynmark umbrella with expertise in property management, construction services, acquisitions, asset management, marketing, and leasing.

About GoldOller Real Estate Investments: Founded in 2009, GoldOller Real Estate Investments is a multi-faceted residential real estate investment firm offering the full breadth of real estate services including acquisition, development, leasing, asset, and property management. With offices in 17 states, GoldOller has invested a total of $1.59BN in capital and $400MM in equity across 48 properties and over 18,885 units acquired in the Midwest and Southwest region. GoldOller is the property manager for Wheeling Town Center. For more information visit: www.GoldOller.com

