One World Identity Advisory Services Announces Rebrand to Liminal

The launch of Liminal represents the next evolution of the business as a worldwide leader in providing their clients with objective and high-impact strategic advice, across all stages of the product and business lifecycle. The team is capitalizing on the past five years of experience defining the digital identity landscape and advising solution providers on building forward-looking products and business strategies for the digital age. With the launch of Liminal, the team will formally establish its work with strategic acquirers, venture firms, and private equity to identify targets and provide due diligence on transactions.

"The new brand is aligned to our mission of ushering in the next wave of disruptive technologies and the leading companies deploying them. From market entry, fundraising, and strategic evaluations to early company ideation and expansion through exit, we guide our clients through every shift in business and rite of passage. Transaction services is a logical extension of the practice, as we deepen and grow our industry relationships" said Eric Woodward, Senior Advisor at Liminal.

The advisory firm will continue to produce their industry-defining series, the State of Identity podcast and Investing in Identity webinar. Liminal also plans to grow its industry offerings with the launch of client memberships, which includes an invitation to the inaugural Liminal Summit. The event, hosted in May 2022 in La Jolla, California, will convene an intimate group of founders, executives, investors, and product innovators committed to digital identity innovation and exploration.

To learn more or to become a member visit: liminal.co

About Liminal

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity / venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high-impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

