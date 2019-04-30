One11 Strengthens Its Corporate Real Estate Service Line With The Addition Of Steve Teubner, Formerly of Ernst & Young

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One11 Advisors is pleased to announce the hiring of Steve Teubner to the organization's leadership team. Steve will lead the Corporate Real Estate (CRE) Service Line for the organization.

Steve is a recognized thought leader for workplace strategies, workplace technology and intelligent buildings with expertise in sensors, Internet of Things (IOT), and intelligent building automation. Steve has also been recognized by private and public sector organizations for outstanding achievements in real estate business process improvements and systems design including GSA's Office of Government-wide Policy's award for Best Implementation of Asset Management Principles (Real Property).

Steve brings a Big 4 consulting perspective with deep industry and technical knowledge having held various consulting and industry leadership positions focused on commercial and corporate real estate. Prior to joining One11 Advisors, Steve served as firm lead for next generation digital strategies for the real estate, hospitality and construction (RHC) sector at Ernst & Young (EY), with specific emphasis on IOT and AI solutions around smart, engaged workplaces as well as smart, connected buildings.

Prior to EY, Steve was Principal of Advisory Services for FOX Architects where he developed workplace engagement assessment tool that uniquely ties together employee engagement and workspace elements, allowing for a results-oriented workplace strategy. Steve was previously Vice President for Real Estate at CGI Federal overseeing its corporate real estate and workplace strategies while also serving as the global subject matter expert for real estate technologies and smart building solutions.

"Steve provides our firm tremendous leadership to our growing CRE Service Line. Steve's reputation in the real estate industry coupled with his topnotch background provides us superior leadership and value to our clientele in the real estate space," says Jim Carr, Executive Director of One11 Advisors.

About One11 Advisors

One11 Advisors is an integrated professional services firm. We provide advisory and managed services for real estate organization's front to back office strategies, processes and technology. Our team of industry experts bring market experience and leverage years of experience to deliver innovative, proven solutions to owners, builders, occupiers and operators of real estate. Our unique team are experienced professionals who have successfully worked in leadership positions in the industries we serve and are further strengthened with deep organizational, process and product expertise. For more information visit www.one11advisors.com.

SOURCE One11 Advisors

Related Links

https://www.one11advisors.com

