"The ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program contains cost-effective tools and resources that were inspired and created by the coronavirus/covid-19 situation. As a way for athletes, high performers and anybody, for that matter, to seamlessly enhance their nutritional health," said Trey Triplette, author of the new eBook, ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program . "It can be incorporated into ALL forms and styles of training including home and virtual programs. With the abundance of time available this is the perfect moment and best way for athletes along with high performers to advance their nutrition.

Athletes are not the only people who perform and require optimal nutrition. High performers are no exception as they perform for their families, spouses, partners, community and jobs. They include:

Parents • Wives • Husbands • Partners • Brothers • Sisters • Kids ages 13 and older • Family • Friends • Teammates • Co-workers • Housemates



About Trey Triplette

Trey Triplette, a certified performance nutritionist based in San Diego, California, is a former Division I college athlete who played football for the LSU Tigers. He works with elite amateur and professional athletes, high performers and Armed Services members. Additionally, he is a National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Lifestyle Coach and Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) Coach. ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program, Solo Performance Training Edition© is available as an eBook and Audiobook at all e-retailers including Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Audible, Walmart, Scribd, Smashwords, Kobo, Google Play, Google Books, Chirp, AudiobooksNow and more. Follow Trey on Twitter @3naturalN, Instagram @3naturalBionutrition, Facebook @3naturalBionutrition or visit his Smashwords Author page for more information. Available for phone and video interviews.

PERSONALIZED QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE NUTRITION

Press Contact

Linda Cousins

Media Communications, ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program

(833) 362-8246

[email protected]

SOURCE 3natural Bionutrition

Related Links

http://3naturalbionutrition.com/

