ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program, Solo Performance Training Edition©
An Audiobook/eBook published by 3natural Bionutrition
Jun 01, 2020, 10:33 ET
SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With grocery stores facing supply issues, schools closed and gyms encountering safety as well as access uncertainties Trey Triplette, author of ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program, Solo Performance Training Edition© fills the void with a balanced, structured and easy to understand performance nutrition program. In less than 30 days ONE23 effortlessly guides athletes and high performers through the process of efficiently gaining or maintaining lean muscle mass as well as losing weight + BF%. ONE23 is centered on timely and relevant reflections of established all-natural solutions, certified expertise and bioanalytics to seamlessly enhance performance, training, recovery and health. When your nutrition is elevated your training and performance are enhanced. 80% of performance, as well as health, is nutrition.
"The ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program contains cost-effective tools and resources that were inspired and created by the coronavirus/covid-19 situation. As a way for athletes, high performers and anybody, for that matter, to seamlessly enhance their nutritional health," said Trey Triplette, author of the new eBook, ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program. "It can be incorporated into ALL forms and styles of training including home and virtual programs. With the abundance of time available this is the perfect moment and best way for athletes along with high performers to advance their nutrition.
Athletes are not the only people who perform and require optimal nutrition. High performers are no exception as they perform for their families, spouses, partners, community and jobs. They include:
Parents • Wives • Husbands • Partners • Brothers • Sisters • Kids ages 13 and older • Family • Friends • Teammates • Co-workers • Housemates
About Trey Triplette
Trey Triplette, a certified performance nutritionist based in San Diego, California, is a former Division I college athlete who played football for the LSU Tigers. He works with elite amateur and professional athletes, high performers and Armed Services members. Additionally, he is a National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Lifestyle Coach and Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) Coach. ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program, Solo Performance Training Edition© is available as an eBook and Audiobook at all e-retailers including Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Audible, Walmart, Scribd, Smashwords, Kobo, Google Play, Google Books, Chirp, AudiobooksNow and more. Follow Trey on Twitter @3naturalN, Instagram @3naturalBionutrition, Facebook @3naturalBionutrition or visit his Smashwords Author page for more information. Available for phone and video interviews.
PERSONALIZED QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE NUTRITION
Press Contact
Linda Cousins
Media Communications, ONE23 Performance Nutrition Program
(833) 362-8246
[email protected]
SOURCE 3natural Bionutrition
Share this article