OneAmerica® Names Linda Need and Ryan Kitchell to Board of Directors

Need, whose career includes senior executive roles in the life insurance product and distribution arms of major financial services firms and past board leadership at The American College of Financial Services, now leads her own consulting practice. Kitchell brings more than two decades of executive leadership in public and private sector roles, including serving as state budget director under former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels and chief financial officer of IU Health, Indiana's largest health care organization.

"Both Linda and Ryan bring valuable perspectives to our board," said Scott Davison, OneAmerica chairman, president and CEO. "Linda's expertise in financial services and Ryan's experience in public policy and healthcare will provide critical insights as we continue our mission to be there for our customers when they need us most."

Need's notable career includes more than 38 years in the financial services industry. She retired in 2016 from Wells Fargo as senior vice president, managing director, Life Insurance for Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and the head of the National Life Insurance Practice and Student Insurance Services for Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA, Inc. Prior to joining Wells Fargo, she held several executive leadership roles at Bank of America in banking, investments, insurance and merger integration, and held previous positions at Morgan Stanley, Allstate, Tillinghast, and Northwestern Mutual.

She graduated from Williams College with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Economics and earned a Master of Science in Financial Services from The American College. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Certified Financial Planner, and a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy.

Need served on the Board of Trustees of The American College of Financial Services from 2006-2017, including a term as Board Chair in 2014- 2015. Her current civic activities include serving as a member of the board of directors for The Pines of Davidson, Inc., and the Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council, and as a Local Coordinator for the AARP TaxAide program.

"I look forward to contributing to the future of this mission-driven, mutual insurance company that places such tremendous emphasis on values," Need said. "OneAmerica is focused on delivering for its policyholders through its skilled and empowered associates."

Kitchell served IU Health in multiple executive roles for more than nine years, most recently as executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Previously, he served as Public Finance director and later director of the Office of Management and Budget for former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels. He also held roles in corporate treasury and controllership at Eli Lilly & Company after beginning his career as an analyst at Prudential.

Kitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Indiana University, a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He currently serves on the corporate boards for Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Old National Bancorp, and Help at Home, and his nonprofit engagement includes board service with the Indiana Sports Corporation, Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, and Crossroads of America Council.

"I am deeply humbled to join the board at OneAmerica," Kitchell said. "Their history of strong financial stability and performance supports a strategic long-range vision and continued commitment to providing service at the highest levels."

About OneAmerica®

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures.

OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products.

Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources that are committed to providing value to our customers.

To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies. To learn more about our financial ratings, visit https://www.oneamerica.com/about-us/financial-strength-ratings .

