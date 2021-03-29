OneAmerica® Teams with iHR® to Service Employee Benefits Clients

INDIANAPOLIS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® announced today a new digital platform to provide customers of its Employee Benefits line of business with an online benefit enrollment and administration platform. As many employers quickly transitioned to virtual work environments, the need for an anytime, anywhere benefit enrollment option for their employees was amplified.

Integrated HR Systems LLC (iHR) of Columbus, Ohio, provides an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly system that walks employees through the process of comparing coverage options, electing their benefits and designating beneficiaries.

"The shift to a virtual environment in the past year has only accelerated trends that were already in motion ─ more and more, we've seen employers and employees alike expect the benefit enrollment and administration process to be easy and convenient," said Steven Lynch, vice president, national sales and service for OneAmerica Employee Benefits. "That means being able to find what they need online, when they need it, supported by a system that provides a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, and administration."

For employers, iHR provides a single portal, giving them the ability to manage elections, billing options, employee changes and reporting with increased accuracy and efficiency on group and voluntary life and disability products. These types of foundational benefits equip employees and their families with financial protection during life's most difficult times.

"With iHR, we are able to offer a technology solution designed to create a better end-to-end benefits experience for our customers," Lynch added. "We want our customers to be confident in our commitment to being there for them when they need us most."

OneAmerica is the marketing name of the companies of OneAmerica. IntegratedHR Systems LLC is not an affiliate of the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), Indianapolis, IN, a OneAmerica company.

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

Integrated HR Systems LLC offers integrated solutions comprised of best in class and proprietary apps and is able to work with all major carriers, national insurance brokerage firms and employers of all sizes. iHR interfaces with compliance authorities and payroll companies, so their clients don't have to. iHR believes in being easy to do business with and staying true to their word. To learn more visit integrated-hr.com

