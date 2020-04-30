OneAZ Community Foundation awards $200,000 in grants to help Arizona nonprofits affected by COVID-19 pandemic

"OneAZ has a longstanding commitment to the community and worked as quickly as possible to get the $200,000 in emergency COVID-19 Community Impact Grants awarded. We're proud to help these nonprofit organizations continue their work, providing what in many cases are life-saving services for those in need," said Kim Reedy, President and CEO for OneAZ Credit Union.

OneAZ awarded $78,000, or 39 percent of its total COVID-19 Community Impact Grants, to food bank programs across Arizona. These programs face some of the greatest challenges in today's marketplace – simultaneously experiencing a huge increase in demand and decrease in business support and volunteers affected by Arizona's shelter in place order.

Additional large groups of grantees included organizations serving children's health (22 percent), local youth programs (18 percent), and military, veterans' and first responders' interests (12 percent). The emergency COVID-19 Community Impact Grants provided funding for nonprofit organizations serving one or more of OneAZ's five key community focus areas: food banks, children's health, military, veterans' and first responders' interests, local youth programs, and financial literacy.

In the last four years OneAZ has awarded nearly $600,000 to nonprofits statewide as part of its commitment to supporting the local economy while also making a difference in the quality of life for those who live and work in Arizona.

