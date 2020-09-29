OneBill announces enhanced tax calculation support for point-to-point circuits utilized by ISP customers

"We understand the importance and significance of staying tax compliant, and we are constantly ensuring that our customers are able to adapt to the latest developments and changes to the tax laws with ease. We make this possible through our agile processes to incorporate these changes in our platform, and our partnership with Avalara has been instrumental in these efforts," said JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO of OneBill.

"OneBill understands the needs of its ISP customers, and their point-to-point offering simplifies the inherent complexity for their customers. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option - it is essential; particularly for these complex telecom services. We are proud to offer fast, reliable, scalable and accurate tax compliance solutions to our shared customers," said Steve Lacoff, General Manager, Avalara for Communications.

About OneBill: OneBill product suite redefines the Lead to Revenue process for Unified Communication Service Providers (UCaaS) and their Channel Partners. OneBill platform offers wide variety of tools to automate end to end business processes for enterprises. the distributed multi-tenant platform is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise UCaaS solution. With extensive SOAP and REST based APIs, our partners have the ability to integrate third party applications building a complete solution. Founded in 2009, OneBill is a Santa Clara based company. For further information, please visit http://www.onebillsoftware.com

About Avalara:

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

OneBill Contact:

Sunitha Shetty

Vice President – Customer Success

[email protected]

Avalara Contact:

Brian Austin

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE OneBill Software

Related Links

https://www.onebillsoftware.com/

