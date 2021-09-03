OneBill Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner

OneBill takes home the win in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category, Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities. Tweet this

Categories for the 2021 awards program include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, Best SaaS for Web or App Development and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product. New categories include Best SaaS for Health & Safety or Risk Management and Best SaaS for Energy & Utilities.

JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO said: "It is a huge honor for OneBill to be named as a winner in the 2021 SaaS Awards, particularly in this brand new category. To have impressed the judging panel in this way clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence and providing a superior billing & revenue management experience for the vital energy and utilities sectors."

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business. In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners. Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won."

About the SaaS Awards:

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. www.onebillsoftware.com.

