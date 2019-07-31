OneCause Reaches $2 Billion Raised on Fundraising Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in mobile and social fundraising, announced today a major fundraising milestone, with nonprofits reaching $2 Billion raised since inception on its fundraising platform. Nonprofits generated a record $387 million in fundraising proceeds during the first half of this year with OneCause, on track to nearly double the number of proceeds raised in 2018.

"One of our key success indicators is the amount of impact our technology solutions have on the charitable landscape today," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Constantly evolving donor expectations make it increasingly difficult for nonprofits to capture the attention of loyal supporters. This year we've made significant investments to our solutions, resources, and teams to help nonprofits maximize their fundraising effectiveness."

2019 first half highlights include:

Subscriber Growth : Subscribers are up 28 percent with more nonprofits using the OneCause platform year-round for their fundraising needs, spurring a 47 percent increase in fundraising campaigns and events supported during the first half of the year.

New Software Enhancements: OneCause continues to invest in new features and product enhancements that simplify giving experiences, drive increased peer-to-peer participant engagement, and help nonprofits meet the growing demand for mobile fundraising.

OneCause continues to invest in new features and product enhancements that simplify giving experiences, drive increased peer-to-peer participant engagement, and help nonprofits meet the growing demand for mobile fundraising. OneCause University: The 2019 four-time award-winning customer service and support launched OneCause University with a full library of digital fundraising resources including self-paced learning, on-demand webinars, and online communities for nonprofit collaboration and sharing best practices.

The 2019 four-time award-winning customer service and support launched OneCause University with a full library of digital fundraising resources including self-paced learning, on-demand webinars, and online communities for nonprofit collaboration and sharing best practices. Company Culture Recognition: This year OneCause was named a Best Place to Work in Indiana , a finalist for the Mira Scale Up Company of the Year, an award recognizing high-growth, innovation-driven in Indiana , and was just named a finalist for Powderkeg's inaugural Indiana Breakout Tech Cultures Awards.

"At OneCause, we have a passionate team committed to putting the missions of our customers first," added Johns. "As we enter the second half of the year we're especially excited to bring the nonprofit industry together at our annual Raise Conference this September to celebrate innovation and, together, help shape the future of fundraising."

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise $2 billion on our fundraising platform. Located in the marketing technology hub of Indianapolis, OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a TechPoint MIRA award for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

