OneClock Raises $250K in 24 hours for the Launch of its Modern Minimalist Timepiece on Kickstarter, Featuring AI-curated Compositions by Grammy-winning Artist Jon Natchez

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, OneClock ( www.oneclock.co ) launched a minimalist analog timepiece designed to gently lift you out of sleep with science-based musical compositions. Conceived as a replacement for sleep-disrupting smartphones and clocks with jarring alarms, OneClock offers a simple, elegant solution for those wanting to get tech out of their bedroom and wake up better.

In under 24 hours, OneClock raised nearly $250k, smashing their initial goal of $20,000 on Kickstarter.

OneClock is designed in Boulder, CO, and features a precision machined aluminum enclosure, solid wood front and back, and a low glare glass face. The clocks are built by hand in Denver, using high quality, long lasting parts, including a Swiss-designed stepper clock movement -- technology borrowed from the automotive industry.

"We designed OneClock to be as much a piece of art as a functional household tool," says Howie Rubin, co-founder and designer of OneClock. "In our current culture of Amazon/Walmart convenience, the approach we took was unorthodox. We prioritized design and quality over price to create something that's enjoyable to experience amongst other cherished heirloom objects in your home."

Featuring custom compositions by Grammy-award winning musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs), OneClock is designed to wake you gently and reliably. OneClock's AI music generator randomizes and remixes songs stored on the clock's solid state memory so that you never hear OneClock's songs the same way twice. Ever.

Research has also shown a clear link between technology use before bed and compromised sleep that affects overall health and wellbeing. With no bluetooth, no WiFi, no apps, no snooze button and no connectivity, OneClock was purposefully designed to keep technology out of the bedroom and to promote healthy sleep habits.

Sleep researcher and OneClock team member Josiane Broussard, PhD, says "As a sleep scientist for the last 15+ years I can say that very little research focuses specifically on waking up and physiological changes associated with something that every single human does every single day. I was able to use the OneClock and absolutely love the design and the beautiful, calming music. I plan to put one in each of my inpatient sleep study suites in the lab."

OneClock is available for preorder via Kickstarter .

Launch pricing will range from $192 - $279 (up to 45% off the $349 retail price).

Learn more about the team behind OneClock here . Listen to a sample of the tones used here . You can download images and information from the OneClock press kit , or reach out directly for sample requests.

