OneConnect Enables Fintech Innovation in Abu Dhabi Global Market's Digital Lab

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology-as-a-service platform provider OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) ("OneConnect" or "the Company") was recognized at the recent FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival for its technological support of ADGM Digital Lab, a platform of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Center.

In April, OneConnect, an associate company of Ping An Insurance Group, signed a cooperative agreement with ADGM to provide technological support for the construction of ADGM Digital Lab, which is a "digital market" that focuses on financial businesses. The key role of the Digital Lab is to provide a virtual platform and resources such as data, application programming interfaces (APIs), system images and reference architectures. On the platform, financial institutions and Fintech firms can collaborate to implement agile iterations and test for innovative financial solutions.

The technology used by OneConnect to support the construction of ADGM Digital Lab is derived from Gamma O, OneConnect's own open platform aiming to link developers, Fintech services providers and financial institutions. In addition to sharing advanced technology and Fintech platform, Gamma O also provides a sandbox testing environment to drive the innovative transformation of financial institutions.

"The ADGM Digital Lab provides a secure and reliable digital environment that allows Fintech companies to work with financial institutions to create and test solutions to solve real-world problems," said H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, chairman of ADGM, in his remarks at the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival.

Under the supervision of the central bank and financial institutions in Abu Dhabi, the ADGM Digital Lab enables players in the industry — including financial institutions, startups, regulators, tech vendors, academics, venture capitalists and government entities — to identify and address shared challenges together.

H.E. Al Sayegh said that despite the challenging situation as a result of the pandemic this year, the number of tech start-ups at ADGM grew by 80 per cent to 291 and venture capital activity tripled from the prior year.

The platform symbolizes the latest development of strategic relationships between OneConnect and ADGM to build a comprehensive digital financial and business services ecosystem. The agreement is expected to bring more business opportunities to Middle East and North African countries along the One Belt One Road initiative and boost the development of local Fintech innovations.

OneConnect is at the forefront of Fintech. As of June 30, OneConnect had obtained 4,327 patents, 945 of which were overseas patents, and served over 50 international customers in over 15 markets.

About OneConnect

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses – from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructures such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

SOURCE OneConnect