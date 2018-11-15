OneConnect Shares Insights On Technology Trends and Applications in Financial Services At Singapore FinTech Festival

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- e-KYC, the Big Data-based Customer Profiling solution from OneConncet, a fintech subsidiary of Ping An and comprehensive fintech solution provider in China, received the Top 10 Global FinTech Award at the third Singapore FinTech Festival ("the Festival"). Jessica Tan, Deputy CEO, COO and CIO of Ping An Group, attended the event and shared the company's vision for the future of AI in the industry during a speech to attendees.

The e-KYC system is based on the accumulated database of Ping An, which helps banks, securities companies, trust companies and other financial institutions with wealth management businesses understand their customers more comprehensively and accurately. By solving problems of insufficient or poor data quality, the e-KYC system builds a comprehensive customer portrait with help of sophisticated AI models, then recommends more suitable products, which will improve customers' trading experience. The system can respond to tens of thousands of such queries simultaneously.

Representing OneConnect, Jessica Tan said, "The FinTech Awards recognizes innovative FinTech solutions that have been implemented or deployed, and OneConnect is proud of the contributions that our e-KYC system is making to the growth of the FinTech ecosystem. OneConnect wants to serve the entire market with its expertise in technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and more. Just last month, we delivered Hong Kong's first blockchain-based international trade finance platform, eTradeConnect, to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Over the last several years we've been committed to providing financial services as well as technology expertise, and we will continue to do so in the future."

Jessica also shared her thoughts on the state and future of the Fintech sector in a speech themed, "Technology Trends & Application in Financial Service." She highlighted some of the emerging application value from the fusion of various technologies into traditional industries, such as financial services, by introducing several practices that OneConnect has implemented.

Aboout OneConnect

OneConnect, a fintech subsidiary of Ping An, is a leading Fintech SaaS provider of advanced technology-enabled business solutions to small- and medium-sized financial institutions. Its solutions are based on world-class technologies including AI, Blockchain, Cloud Platform, and Biometrics Identification. OneConnect has 101 products in four business disciplines including Digital Banking Solutions, Digital Insurance Solutions, Digital Investment Solutions, and SaaS Cloud Platform, covering sales, product development, risk management, operations and technology.

As of the end of 2018 Q3, OneConnect has served over 483 banks, 42 insurers, and nearly 2,500 non-bank financial institutions with advanced fintech solutions. Earlier this year, they completed a Round A financing with a post-investment valuation of 7.5 billion dollars.

About the Singapore FinTech Festival

Organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings, the Singapore FinTech Festival provides a platform for collaborations, connections and co-creations within the FinTech ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. In keeping with this spirit, the Festival is supported by the industry.

