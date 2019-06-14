OneFifteen Opens the First of its State-of-the-Art Facilities for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder in Dayton, Ohio

"I am honored to participate in today's grand opening of the OneFifteen ecosystem. OneFifteen will provide much-needed wrap-around services dedicated to the recovery of those suffering from opioid addiction," said Senator Rob Portman (R-OH). "This approach to addressing addiction and its grip on our communities is exactly what is needed to help turn the tide of the opioid epidemic in the Dayton region and Ohio. I am working to help ensure local groups like the ones I met with today have the support they need to continue their good work."

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) designed and is developing the OneFifteen campus to connect patients with social and other support services, consolidating the many needs of patients in one location. Today's ribbon cutting marks the completion of two of the six spaces that will compose the full campus, and includes 33,000 square feet dedicated to outpatient and inpatient residential care, which will initiate later this summer. Guided by the concept of recovery as a journey, rather than a linear path, the campus will be anchored around a curved, looped pathway that connects all of the experiences and elements of the OneFifteen ecosystem. The clinical care and supporting services of the recovery process will all be housed in buildings that touch the physical path, which acts as a metaphor for each patient's own path of recovery.

"The spirit and strength of the Dayton community has been apparent to us since our early days conceiving of what is now OneFifteen," said Andy Conrad, CEO of Verily. "OneFifteen will be one of multiple channels to support the recovery of individuals dependent on substances and the revitalization of Dayton. At Verily, we are also supporting the work spearheaded by its community leaders by enabling OneFifteen's partnerships with other organizations, such as Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, that share the goal of working towards a brighter future for Dayton."

"Once known for its legacy of innovation, in recent years, Dayton has been at the center of the devastating national opioid epidemic—the public health issue of our lifetime," said Joel Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "With an extremely heartfelt undertaking, our team at Alexandria is working to create a safe campus environment with all of the components necessary to help people recover from addiction and live healthier lives, while working to revitalize the community."

Dr. Natalie Lester joins OneFifteen as medical director

Dr. Lester comes to OneFifteen from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where she was the medical director of psychiatric emergency services. In that role, Dr. Lester led a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers focused on psychiatric observation and care for patients in crisis. As medical director for OneFifteen, Dr. Lester will oversee clinical quality and the implementation of evidence-based best practices, including medication-assisted treatment and psychological counseling. OneFifteen will provide the full continuum of care to patients on its campus, which is expected to be complete in 2020.

"We welcome Natalie to the team—her career reflects her passion for working with some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, as well as her commitment to reducing the stigma associated with brain diseases, like an addiction. She will help OneFifteen realize our holistic, tech-enabled approach to recovery and advance best practices for the treatment of addiction," said Marti Taylor, president and CEO of OneFifteen. "Our momentum has been outstanding due to the collaborative spirit of our partnerships and the commitment of our team."

"In Dayton, we recognize that to build a community of recovery we will need the partnership of innovative organizations like OneFifteen that think about addiction and treatment in a new, holistic way," said Mayor Nan Whaley. "Dayton has come a long way from the early stages of the opioid epidemic by focusing on bridging gaps and developing coordinated efforts across organizations. I am thrilled to participate in today's event with OneFifteen and look forward to their continued collaboration with the Dayton community."

Members appointed to OneFifteen boards

OneFifteen is a collaborative effort, driven by partnerships between many groups in the greater Dayton region and reflected in the composition of its two boards. The Board of OneFifteen Health, the Management Services Organization, comprises Scott Kanagy, D.O. and chief medical officer, Premier Health; Beverly Knapp, vice president clinical integration and innovation, Kettering Health Network; Danielle Schlosser, Ph.D., senior clinical scientist, Behavioral Health, Verily; Marti Taylor, president and CEO, OneFifteen; and Caroline Wise, director of quality and compliance, Samaritan Behavioral Health.

The Board of OneFifteen Recovery, the non-profit responsible for community-based, wrap-around services, is composed of Gwen Buchanan, president, Carillon Civic Council; Terry Burns, chief operating officer, Kettering Health Network; Robert M. Califf, M.D., M.A.C.C., advisor and advisory board member, Verily; Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Premier Health; Jessica Mega, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical and scientific officer, Verily; and Eric Spina, president, University of Dayton; with a seventh member to be determined.

About OneFifteen

OneFifteen is a not-for-profit health care ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with opioid use disorder and the advancement of behavioral health treatments for addiction. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that each day 115 people died due to opioid overdoses in the United States and to-date that rate continues to steadily increase. OneFifteen is on a quest to reverse this course. The ecosystem comprises OneFifteen Health, a taxable non-profit Management Services Organization that provides administrative and management services to the clinical partner that delivers health services, and OneFifteen Recovery, a non-profit that coordinates community-based, wrap-around services for patients. For more information, please visit www.onefifteen.org.

SOURCE OneFifteen

Related Links

http://www.onefifteen.org

