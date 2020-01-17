ONEflight International Offering Courtesy Package to Miami for the Big Game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEflight International, the fastest growing and industry leader for accessible private jet travel, is offering the opportunity for ten new members and their guests to attend the game on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Each incentive package includes four tickets to the game and private jet travel to and from Miami for ten new BAJit [Book A Jet] members. Flights must originate within the continental United States, limited up to seven passengers per flight, and some restrictions may apply. For details and more information, contact ONEflight at 888.990.5387 (JETS). This offer will be available through January 28, 2020.

BAJit memberships offers the ease, comfort and accessibility of flying charter without the expense and complexities of owning your own plane. The only true online booking system for private jets allows you to optimize your travel experience and #BAJit to your next destination. Maximize valuable time and productivity with different levels of membership to suit a myriad of corporate or personal travel needs.

The attention to member services that sets BAJit apart include:

Single point of access to 500 top-rated charter companies with one price plan

Rates that do not fluctuate and are locked on a yearly basis

Pay as you go

Only pay for occupied time

Never any additional fuel surcharges

No daily minimums

Complimentary catering

Complimentary door-to-door executive car service on both ends

ONEflight International - Launched in late 2010, ONEflight International is the fastest growing, and industry leader for accessible private jet travel. With the world's largest network of quality jets, made up of 500 of the best charter operators, and a proprietary BAJit.com [Book A Jet] booking platform, clients have access to over 4,000 aircraft globally and get the lowest, unbiased, universal price point. BAJit.com is the most advanced technology available to securely search, select, and book one's private aircraft of choice based upon availability, size, pricing, and amenities - as simple as booking a hotel room.

CEO and President Ferren Rajput's extraordinary commitment to vetting operators for safety and quality of service earned ONEflight International the exclusive distinction of being certified an ARG/US Rated Charter Broker. With a focus on customer experience, convenience, and overall efficiency, ONEflight has set the course for reducing the historically costly problem of "empty legs." By reducing these flights, one empty leg at a time, and streamlining the booking process, Rajput expects that flight costs could be reduced by up to 30% while increasing efficiency and sustainability. For more information visit www.oneflight.net.

