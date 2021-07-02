ONEflight International Private Jets Receives Another Accolade With Wyvern Certification

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEflight International Private Jets, a charter brokerage based in Englewood, Colorado, has secured the designation of being the second US Wyvern Certified Broker, and third in the world, by completing a successful audit. While all Wyvern brokers promise to abide by Wyvern's professional codes of practice, only Wyvern Certified Brokers are thoroughly vetted by an experienced, professional and internationally accredited aviation safety auditor. Wyvern CEO Sonnie Bates adds, "We are proud to announce that ONEflight International is a Certified Broker. Conforming to the Wyvern air charter broker standards is a testament to ONEflight's culture and commitment to safety."

Certification supports the mission to elevate safety and security worldwide. The program provides a clear, highly focused pathway for organizations to achieve their goals related to safety risk management, compliance with national regulations, international standards and industry best practices. In order to be recognized as a Certified Broker, ONEflight underwent an extensive audit determining the degree to which it conformed to the stringent ethical and legal standards as well as compliance with applicable rules, regulations, and customer-dictated preferences including fiscal integrity and appropriate transparency throughout the transaction. Once conformity was ensured, the organization was formally recognized by Wyvern for its achievement.

President and CEO of ONEflight, Ferren Rajput says, "While economics and convenience are at the forefront of most who charter private jets, it is our responsibility to maintain their safety. Delivering peace of mind to our clients is a mandate for all our employees. It is why we go to extreme measures to protect their safety while providing our clients with a great experience on every flight. We have now achieved another layer at the highest level of recognition in safety, quality and aviation business ethics. I am very proud of our team." Additionally, ONEflight is also an ARG/US Certified Broker, the only certification fully endorsed by the Air Charter Association. Both of these accomplishments combined not only reflect the level of importance placed on safety, but this also makes ONEflight International the ONLY broker worldwide to carry both certifications.

