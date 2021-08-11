ONEHOPE Opens New Winery In The Heart Of Napa Rooted In Charitable Giving

NFL Quarterback and Entrepreneur Aaron Rodgers joins ONEHOPE's 20/20 Collective. Tweet this

Access to ONEHOPE Winery is available through membership of the 20/20 Collective - a unique group of like-minded individuals who are committed to social responsibility and philanthropy in their communities and worldwide.

The 20/20 Collective includes athletes and musicians, families and philanthropists, wine collectors and world-renowned doctors and scientists. Each member or "Visionary" receives spring and fall wine allocations that provide access to the most prestigious and limited production wines, use of the winery's many tasting spaces, and invitations to special events.

"I am proud to be a Visionary in ONEHOPE's 20/20 Collective - a community and experience that rivals the best social clubs and wineries I've been to, with the added benefit of helping to change people's lives," said Aaron Rodgers, NFL Quarterback and Entrepreneur. "ONEHOPE's purpose-driven mission resonates with me, and I am delighted to join others who are committed to creating a lasting impact in their communities and around the world," Rodgers added.

ONEHOPE Winery is designed by world-renowned architect Howard Backen and run by winemaker Mari Wells Coyle who plays an integral part in setting a culture around community and service while maintaining an unwavering focus on creating memorable experiences for guests. The winery explores consumer favorites from ONEHOPE's Reserve and Iconic collections featuring wines grown from the estate's onsite vineyards.

The vineyard is organic, and the winery was built with a focus on sustainability including solar energy collection and a cutting edge water system that allows for 100% of wastewater on the property to be recycled into farming or drinking water.

"Our state-of-the-art winery and hospitality allows our customers and community to enjoy our most aspirational experience in the heart of Napa," shared Coyle, head winemaker for ONEHOPE. "Furthermore, this space is the backdrop for some of the greatest thinkers and builders of our time to come together around wine and solve some of the world's challenges," Coyle added.

"What really stands out beyond extraordinary wine and beautiful surroundings is the deep sense of purpose connecting our community to a common mission and one another," CEO Jake Kloberdanz said. "From our winery to our wine club, to our community of over 10,000 Cause Entrepreneurs hosting thousands of wine fundraisers monthly, everything ONEHOPE does is focused on bringing people together with wine to create hope and lasting impact worldwide," Kloberdanz continued.

Learn more at https://www.onehopewine.com/collective

About ONEHOPE

ONEHOPE is a Napa Valley winery founded on the simple idea that giving back is good business. The company launched in 2007 with the mission to change the world by sharing wine and giving hope to nourish the future for generations to come. To date, ONEHOPE has donated more than $7 million to meaningful nonprofits worldwide. Learn more at onehopewine.com and follow us on Instagram @ONEHOPE or Facebook @onehopewine.

SOURCE OneHope