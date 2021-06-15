Oneida Research Services Acquires IGA Division from Atlantic Analytical Laboratory

WHITESBORO, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneida Research Services, Inc. (ORS) announces the acquisition of the Internal Gas Analysis (IGA) division of Atlantic Analytical Laboratory (AAL). IGA is a critical test for qualifying electronic components for military, space, telecom and medical applications. The analytical technique is a quantitative measurement of sealed gases to ensure that high-reliability electronic components do not contain moisture or other gases that may cause premature product failure.

"The acquisition of Atlantic's IGA division supports ORS's global vision to expand its hermetic package gas analysis business and complements its proprietary Internal Vapor Analysis (IVA®) technology," explains Daniel Rossiter, Sr. Vice President of Oneida Research Services, Inc. "We now offer 45 unique electronic testing services, including various types of package gas, hermeticity, materials, component, environmental and mechanical analysis."

"Atlantic Analytical Laboratory and Oneida hold similar technology views in regard to IGA analysis," points out Bruce Gollob, CEO and Managing Partner of AAL. "ORS and AAL have been friendly competitors in the IGA market for decades. Now both companies can focus on their core businesses. The acquisition will be good for both parties and the industry as a whole."

Atlantic Analytical Laboratory will continue to provide primary testing services, which includes bulk gas analysis, specialty gas analysis, and gas purity and impurity testing for many different industries. For pharmaceutical customers AAL performs USP, NF and EP monograph gas analysis, along with other cGMP and cGLP compliant testing.

ORS Labs continues to grow its lineup of specialized laboratory testing services. The company is a mission-critical partner in product development, research, prototyping and quality control across a wide range of industries.

About Atlantic Analytical Laboratory, LLC: Based in Whitehouse, New Jersey, Atlantic Analytical Laboratory is a fully ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab that is internationally recognized as a leader in gas analysis testing for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, natural gas and fuel industries. AAL was founded in 1988 by Dr. Fred Gollob and Bruce Gollob, both of whom are analytical chemists with extensive backgrounds in gas analysis.

About Oneida Research Services, Inc: ORS has testing facilities in Whitesboro, New York, Denver, Colorado and Reading, Pennsylvania, as well as an affiliate in Sophia Antipolis, France. All locations are accredited to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D or ISO 17025 and approved by the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio for numerous Mil-Std 883 and Mil-Std 750 test methods. Over its 44-year history, ORS has established a strong reputation for its expertise in applied analytical chemistry, gas analysis, destructive physical analysis, hermeticity testing and organic mass spectrometry.

