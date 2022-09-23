OneLavi.com Now Offers Venezia 1920's Plant-Based Skincare Products

Luxury Limited Edition Skincare Products from Global Beauty Brand Enters the U.S. Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, now offers Venezia 1920's high-quality plant-based skincare products to its customers.

"OneLavi.com understands that consumers no longer want superficial beauty products that cover up skin conditions," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, based in Venice, Italy. "Today, people want healthy skincare products, not brands that use potentially harsh chemicals."

Venezia 1920 Venezia 1920

Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand, uses mostly high-grade plant-based ingredients, such as Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, Pomegranate as well as Vitamins A and E, and Hyaluronic Acid.

"Our skincare products do not contain petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**, or other potentially harmful ingredients," Zin added. "We use high-grade plant-based products and avoid synthetic substances if possible. More consumers than ever before are seeking healthier and natural-based skincare products."

Zin said OneLavi.com believes people can only be truly beautiful when they are also healthy.

"We agree. Venezia 1920 emphasizes healthy products that will help you look great," he added.

Venezia 1920 skincare products on OneLavi.com include:

Venezia 1920 products also are subjected to tests to verify the content of Nickel and heavy metals to guarantee the safety of the cosmetics.

"We are thrilled that OneLavi.com's consumers will be able to find our luxury skincare line," he added. "We are looking forward to working with other retailers in order to reach more American consumers."

To purchase, please visit OneLavi.com.

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Contact:

Robert Grant

5615440719

[email protected]

SOURCE Venezia 1920