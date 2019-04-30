OneLink BPO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Strong Brand and Market Expansion Strategies

"OneLink has a presence in several countries in Latin America, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Colombia, and Mexico. It is also positioning itself as a multilingual provider by delivering services in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Papiamentu," said Sebastian Menutti, ICT Senior Industry Analyst. "The company's wide footprint has played an important role in attracting new clients, as it makes them less vulnerable to natural disasters or any other situation that could compromise operations. The company currently serves industries such as airlines, utilities and energy, healthcare, telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, banks and financial services, and the high-tech industry."

OneLink BPO developed its unique Incredyble Coaching Model, with new, highly trained agents (INCREDYBLES®). This model is based on the 4 Cs—connect with the company, converse with coaches and managers, create innovative solutions, and commit to the company's values. OneLink BPO's focus on employees' happiness, wellness, and commitment has enabled it to achieve extremely low attrition rates of two to three percent. As a result, the company realizes lower hiring and training costs, a longer average tenure, and deeper expertise among employees.

OneLink BPO has created innovation labs throughout its LATAM delivery centers that bring together agents, managers, engineers, and even high-level executives to map the customer journey. It seeks opportunities to transform or automate processes and services by employing cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, robotic process automation, and Big Data analytics. It has also partnered with local universities, wherein professors use OneLink BPO's facilities for classes, and the company's employees enjoy tuition reductions of as much as 50 percent.

"The company rolled out a series of initiatives to strengthen its brand, including webinars, white papers, blogs, and press releases, and established a fluid relationship with specialized media and industry analysts," noted Menutti. "Overall, OneLink BPO enjoys higher brand equity because of its track record, reliable solutions, and continuous innovation in the contact center outsourcing services arena."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About OneLink BPO

OneLink is a corporation founded by a group of entrepreneurs with a proven track record of more than 20 years of experience in the call center and BPO industries. Our expertise not only focuses on KPI attainment but more importantly, the added value we provide to our clients through strategic initiatives and innovation. We believe that an exceptional customer experience starts by creating a culture of service to our agents.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

