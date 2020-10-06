OneLogin Announces Winners of Customer and Partner Awards at Connect 2020 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management, today announced the winners of its annual customer and partner awards during the company's all-virtual annual Connect 2020 customer event. The awards recognize customers that excel in using OneLogin's platform for business transformation, cloud deployment, collaboration, and innovation.

This year's winning companies demonstrated outstanding speed, quality of deployment, and change management effectiveness using OneLogin's platform. Judges also considered use case uniqueness, measurable results, and how well companies have shifted to a security-first mindset. Candidates were selected from among OneLogin's customers and winners were chosen by an executive panel at OneLogin.

"Each year, we look forward to showcasing the winners of our customer and partner awards, the OneLogin Loggies, highlighting the companies and individuals that are shaping the future of IT and security," said Dayna Rothman, CMO at OneLogin. "This year, due to so many unprecedented challenges, we have seen the acceleration of digital transformation. Our honorees are truly committed to creatively pushing through obstacles and shaping the industry for years to come. We are thrilled to work with all of our talented customers and look forward to continued partnerships at the highest levels of innovation and thinking."

This year, OneLogin recognized several category winners, including:

Efficiency Award – Virgin Hyperloop – This award goes to the company that is best leveraging OneLogin to reduce the time burden on IT Administrators and Service Desk personnel.

IT Superhero Award – Livongo – This award went to the company that has gone above and beyond to help their users during the COVID-19 crisis. They have used innovative ways to make the transition of "working during a pandemic crisis" as smooth as possible.

Woman of the Year in IT – Lori Temples at GreenSky – This award went to an individual woman who is considered a game-changer, trailblazer, and passionate IT/Security leader.

at GreenSky – This award went to an individual woman who is considered a game-changer, trailblazer, and passionate IT/Security leader. Global Technology Partner of the Year – Amazon Web Services (AWS) – This award went to our leading technology partner who has most impacted OneLogin's global business. As the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, our global collaboration with AWS Partner Network (APN), AWS Public Sector, and AWS Marketplace enabled us to deliver technical innovation faster and grow our base of joint Enterprise customers. Our partnership has further accelerated this year, delivering new differentiated IDaaS solutions and business support for hundreds of organizations to securely run their digital workplace and build solutions in the cloud.

National Partner of the Year – CDW – This award went to the company that through their national reach across the entire U.S. and commitment to every type of customer imaginable through different verticals and segments utilizes their industry expertise to help solidify a customers security posture by working and partnering with leading security platforms such as OneLogin.

Breakthrough Technology Partner of the Year – UKG – This award went to a standout technology partner for our North America business. Building on a great history of success together, we've expanded our partnership offerings to help organizations securely manage and support their workforce through ongoing transitions. The combination of UKG's innovative approach and strong partnership collaboration has led to increased customer success, joint wins, and deployments of our leading integration based on shared goals and vision.

business. Building on a great history of success together, we've expanded our partnership offerings to help organizations securely manage and support their workforce through ongoing transitions. The combination of UKG's innovative approach and strong partnership collaboration has led to increased customer success, joint wins, and deployments of our leading integration based on shared goals and vision. Breakthrough Technology Partner of the Year – BetterCloud - This award went to our fastest-growing technology partner for our North America business. Following the public launch of our leading platform integration for SaaS automation and security, our partnership quickly accelerated with new integration deployments, joint wins, and strong market collaboration. We are very excited to continue the work we're doing together across co-sell and technical to drive customer success and business.

business. Following the public launch of our leading platform integration for SaaS automation and security, our partnership quickly accelerated with new integration deployments, joint wins, and strong market collaboration. We are very excited to continue the work we're doing together across co-sell and technical to drive customer success and business. US Reseller Partner of the Year – ReadyNetworks - This award went to the partner that has sourced OneLogin several large key deals throughout 2020. ReadyNetworks Partners with OneLogin on specific use cases around AWS, remote workforce, and Azure.

MSP Emerging Partner of the Year – LevelData - Our largest EDU specific MSP partner is LevelData. Level Data completely integrated OneLogin into their Powerschool and Data Validations services helping OneLogin better serve the K-12 educational market.

MSP Partner of the Year – OnePath - OnePath has bundled OneLogin into their Core + Security bundles and has grown rapidly over the last year adding a healthy number of customers and users.

OEM + GSI Partner of the Year – NTT - The OneLogin and NTT partnership has continued to grow over the last 6 years. Last year saw NTT deploy it's 40th customers and crossed 500,000 users on our combined platform.

The winning companies were recognized during the Connect 2020 Conference. For more information on OneLogin and its customers, please visit, www.onelogin.com .

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management. Our Trusted Experience Platform provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix, and AAA.

SOURCE OneLogin

Related Links

http://www.onelogin.com

