OneLogin Announces Winners of Customer Awards at Connect 19 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced the winners of its annual customer awards during a special presentation at the company's big annual Connect 19 customer event. The awards recognize customers that excel in using OneLogin's platform for business transformation, cloud deployment, collaboration and innovation.

This year's winning companies demonstrated outstanding speed, quality of deployment and change management effectiveness using OneLogin's platform. Judges also considered use case uniqueness, measurable results and how well companies have shifted to a security-first mindset. Candidates were selected from among OneLogin's 2,500 customers and winners were chosen by an executive panel at OneLogin.

"The winners of our Customer Awards are shaping the future of IT and security by using unified access management to innovate and transform their industries," said Dennis Reno, vice president, global customer success and technical support at OneLogin. "This year's honorees impressed our executive committee with their creativity and innovation - two values at the core of who we are here at OneLogin."

This year, OneLogin recognized four categories and winners:

Best Business Transformation Award – PacifiCorp – recognizing the company that demonstrated the best business transformation and measurable business value from utilizing OneLogin.

Best Cloud Deployment Award – San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) – recognizing the company that implemented OneLogin most effectively and efficiently and was able to show measurable results quickly.

Best Collaborated Effort Award – Herman Miller – recognizing the company that best demonstrated a fast implementation and deployment of OneLogin through cross-departmental team efforts.

Most Creative Use Case of OneLogin Award – AMN Healthcare – recognizing the company that best demonstrated creativity in how they have used OneLogin to drive innovation throughout the business and achieve measurable successes.

The winning companies participated in an on-stage panel directly following the award announcement at the Connect 19 Conference. The winners also presented technology sessions during the conference.

