OneLogin Expands Its C-Suite with Key Executive Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), today announced the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, strengthened at the end of a landmark year for OneLogin which saw it named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management .

Damon Dean, appointed as OneLogin's new Chief Product Officer, brings with him more than 25 years of experience in building great products and disrupting industry practices. Most recently, Damon was the Vice President of Product Management at Flexport, leading the customer experience and marketplace teams, as well as working innovatively in the supply chain and logistics industries. Prior to that and for the better part of the last decade, Damon was Vice President of Product Management at DocuSign. As one of the original product management leaders at DocuSign, Damon led the development of several parts of the product suite, including the core web product, as well as mobile and partner apps. He also led product management for the Real Estate vertical, DocuSign's largest and most vital vertical.

"I'm delighted to be joining a company as dynamic, forward-thinking and inclusive as OneLogin," said Dean. "In tumultuous times such as these, understanding the needs of our customers from a product perspective is more crucial than ever, and I am excited to be able to share my wealth of experience in this area with our customers and partners, and work to strengthen OneLogin as a global leader in the Access Management space."

Alongside Damon, OneLogin has also announced the internal appointment of Matt Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer. Hurley, who is promoted internally from his 2018 appointment at OneLogin as VP of Global Channels, Strategic Alliances and Professional Services, also brings extensive experience as a go-to-market leader for some of the industry's marquee brands, including Juniper Networks, Bell Canada, and Sun Microsystems as well as his two year pedigree at OneLogin.

Under Matt's leadership, OneLogin built a global channel and alliance organization that today successfully contributes to the company's growth. In early 2019, Matt added APAC to his responsibilities and in less than two years the region has more than doubled as the company has expanded business into more than nine territories.

In his position as VP of Global Channels, Matt was instrumental in helping to develop and launch the OneLogin Accelerate Partner Program, enhancing opportunities for growth with the help of OneLogin's identity and access management platform. This program has placed partners at the heart of OneLogin's ethos, working as a key component of our own growth over the past two years, as well as our partners.

"I'm thrilled to be continuing my journey with the executive leadership team at OneLogin," said Hurley. "The company has a partner-first mindset and building out that ecosystem is an essential element of the company's growth strategy. My focus will be to further accelerate OneLogin's market position in the IdaaS space while growing our partner program, and ensuring our new and existing customers are getting everything they need to secure their workforce and end-users while increasing operational efficiency at a price that works within their budget."

