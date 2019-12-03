OneLogin Recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Access Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the industry leader in Unified Access Management, today announced it has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Access Management Software. For more information check out this blog post .

OneLogin received an overall high score of 4.6 out of 5 stars as of November 25, 2019. OneLogin customers reviewed the solution for its.

"We are incredibly excited to be named a November 2019 Customers' Choice for Access Management," said Dayna Rothman, CMO of OneLogin. "We are deeply committed to providing a world-class product and support experience to our customers, and staying true to our OneLogin value of being customer-focused. A huge thank you to our customers who helped us rise in the ranks."

According to Gartner, "Access management applies to technologies that use access control engines to provide centralized authentication, single sign-on (SSO), session management and authorization enforcement for target applications in multiple use cases (e.g., B2E, B2B and B2C). Target applications may have traditional web application architectures, native mobile architectures or hybrid architectures. Increasingly, target systems include APIs. Smart or constrained devices with or without human operators may be incorporated as well. Applications may run on the customers' premises or in the cloud." As the Access Management market grows rapidly, enterprises need to know which solution they can trust.

OneLogin customer reviews spotlight the following attributes:

"OneLogin Has My Organization's Success As Their #1 Priority, And I Feel It Every Day." - Infrastructure and Operations role in the Manufacturing Industry

"OneLogin is a responsive organization to customer needs. Period. From technical support to the assigned account team, OneLogin provides excellent, responsive customer service." - Director of IT Servers and Storage in the Services Industry

"OneLogin is very easy to access and helps us protect data and access ... It's a great way to get on many different platforms and with different users." - Project Manager in the Communications Industry

"This application offers an excellent authentication security service, a large number of mobile and web applications, the authentication of multiple factors and other key mechanisms that help keep my credentials secure. A great feature of OneLogin is that a user can associate a particular device to access an application only from that device." - Scrum Master in the Media Industry

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Required Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Identity and Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information visit www.onelogin.com .

SOURCE OneLogin

Related Links

http://www.onelogin.com

