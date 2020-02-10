OneLogin Strengthens EMEA Headquarters with Appointment of Former DocuSign Security Lead, Announces Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) Sponsorship

Muldoon's appointment highlights OneLogin's commitment to diversity and follows the hiring of Chief Trust and Security Officer Vanessa Pegueros and Chief Marketing Officer Dayna Rotham last fall. As the director of DocuSign's global information security business enablement team, Muldoon worked with customers, partners and employees around the globe to protect critical information assets and systems. Muldoon understands how to best provide security across all areas of an organization and has been responsible for training people from the ground level to the board room in a wide variety of information security topics.

"OneLogin's number one value is security-first. That said, you can imagine how excited we are to welcome such an impressive professional like Niamh Muldoon to our security team," comments Vanessa Pegueros, Chief Trust and Security officer, OneLogin. "Niamh uniquely understands the community from her experiences as an information security professional and an end-user. Her contributions will be an imperative part of our global expansion, as OneLogin continues its path as the leader in identity and access management."

In 2004, Muldoon qualified as Ireland's youngest certified information systems security professional (CISSP) and was the only Irish woman nominated in Europe's first Women in Technology awards in 2015.

"The information security landscape becomes increasingly complex every day as companies add new devices and new applications to help their employees and partners do their jobs," Muldoon said. "I am excited to join a team that is on the cutting edge of technology and service and brings such a depth of experience in solving security challenges for their partners."

OneLogin also announced its sponsorship of Women in Security and Privacy (WISP), a leading educational, mentoring, networking, advancement and leadership advocate for women in technology. Through WISP, OneLogin joins other major corporate sponsors including Netflix and Cisco to invest in women in cybersecurity.

"WISP Sponsors like OneLogin are helping advance women in privacy and security," said Lisa Hawke, WISP Board Member. "Support from the industry is critical to our mission and ability to impact hiring, create educational opportunities, and provide mentoring and training opportunities to women in privacy and security."

OneLogin's Trusted Experience Platform enables enterprise users to connect all of their applications, leverage OneLogin's proprietary machine learning to identify and analyze potential threats and act quickly using contextual authentication requirements.

