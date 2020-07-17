ONEMAC and Singer Kim Diaz-Smith Team-Up to Record Heartfelt Elegy for Lost Child in New Single Release: 'Angel in My Heart'

LOS ANGELES and DUBLIN, Ireland, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Musician ONEMAC (http://onemac.hearnow.com/) today announced the release of a new single, "Angel in My Heart," featuring singer Kim Diaz-Smith. An emotional, touching piece penned to memorialize the tragic loss of a child through miscarriage, the song explores themes of a mother's love and eternal grief. ONEMAC wrote the lyrics after learning that his good friend had lost her child. He later teamed up with talented Los Angeles songstress Kim Diaz-Smith to create the soul-stirring eulogy, dedicated to a pain felt by far too many women. "Angel in My Heart" is available for purchase and download via Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Google Play and other platforms.

"I wrote the lyrics to 'Angel in My Heart' last year, after a good friend suffered a miscarriage. I had been planning to meet her, her husband, and their young daughter in Bali, but just days before I was due to fly out, I got the sad news," said ONEMAC. "Songwriting has always been an intensely personal craft to me, and I wanted to help my friend deal with the pain I knew she was going through. So I began to write – right there in the Bangkok airport. I finished the lyrics in Bali, and began recording this year, in the middle of the pandemic."

"Fortunately, Kim agreed to team up with me from L.A. and we worked remotely. I created the piano chords, and Kim set to work crafting the melody. I'm so glad to have her gorgeous vocals for this track, and the whole production is truly an international collaboration, including musicians from Ireland, the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ukraine. All working remotely to help create this musical gift for so many women who suffer through the grief of miscarriages. My friend, who is now back home in the U.S., was the first person to hear the finished song and I was very relieved that she liked it."

From "Angel in My Heart"

"The first kick never came

I never felt your breath

I never got to see your smile

Or hold you in my arms

You never got to feel the love

That still lives in my heart

But you will always be the precious

Angel in my heart…"

Contributors to "Angel in My Heart"

Lyrics: ONEMAC (Michael MacMahon)

Music: ONEMAC and Kim Diaz-Smith

Vocals and Harmonies: Kim Diaz Smith

Electric Guitars: James O'Connor (Ireland)

Bass Guitar: Ron Bernhaut (Boston)

Piano: Milka Rubstova (Ukraine)

Drums: Jordan McQueen (Ontario)

Strings, etc.: ONEMAC

Produced by: ONEMAC

Angel Illustration: Jeri Mahon (IG: @DublinerDoodles)

Cover Artwork: Albert Rosenbrand (www.bechance.net/AlbertRosenbrand)

About Kim Diaz-Smith

Based in Los Angeles, Kim Diaz-Smith is a singer, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist who seamlessly blends musical genres together into a melodic tapestry. Weaving R&B, soul, and electronic notes, Kim often evokes dreamlike vocal landscapes and expressions in her music. Her vocal influences range through Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Fiona Apple, Lianne La Havas, SZA, and Emily King. Kim's creative talents also shine in film, graphic design, and traditional arts. Learn more about her work at: www.KimDiazSmith.com.

About ONEMAC (real name: Michael MacMahon)

Based in Ireland, ONEMAC has been in the music business since he was a teenager, getting his start under his DJ name Mick Taylor. After winning Ireland's "Young DJ of the Year" competition at the age of 19, ONEMAC's musical career was certain. And five years later, despite limited exposure, he was voted number three in a nationwide Irish poll, just behind legendary DJ Larry Gogan. But though he had proven he could mix and create music, ONEMAC's true love was songwriting. He wrote a wildly popular tune with Indonesian singer/songwriter Riannti that garnered thousands of online plays and likes. And now, after having managed a thriving graphic design business, he has turned his attention to music and songwriting again. "Angel in My Heart" is ONEMAC's latest creation, continuing a rich Irish tradition of emotional storytelling through music.

Learn more about ONEMAC's current musical explorations at: www.ONEMAC.me.

