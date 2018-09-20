ONEMedia -Led Dallas Single Frequency Network Will Be Launching Pad for ATSC 3.0 Home Gateway That Enables Seamless Consumption of OTA+OTT Content

SEOUL, South Korea and HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCAP (KOSDAQ:197140), a premier provider of proven NextGen broadcast platforms, and ONEMedia have agreed to deploy a significant number of SmartXess home gateways for ONEMedia's NextGen broadcast system in Dallas, Texas. ONEMedia is the developmental subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq :SBGI ), focused on ATSC 3.0 development and deployment. The Dallas NextGen launch is a partnership of Sinclair, other broadcasters and leading infrastructure companies. While early in the roll out of NextGen broadcasting, the project's goal is to build a fully functional NextGen system, including Single Frequency Network (SFN) booster transmitters and NextGen content and functionality.

DigiCAP's SmartXess home gateway completes the NextGen ecosystem by providing the functionality necessary to receive multiple ATSC 3.0 over-the-air (OTA) transmission streams and simultaneously take in content and return information via the Internet allowing "hybrid" performance. With the SmartXess home gateway, content from ATSC 3.0 transmission and/or from the Internet, is processed and distributed to any connected device, wired or via WiFi, within the home, including TVs, tablets, computers, and portable/mobile devices.

The SmartXess home gateway also provides the storage and processing power needed to accomplish more advanced business models including Dynamic Ad Insertion, Digital Video Recorder modes, store-and-forward video, and rich media presentation for such things as distance learning and Advanced Emergency Alerting (AEA). DigiCAP's content protection system is fully supported by the SmartXess home gateway.

Prototypes of the SmartXess home gateway will be shown in a private demo suite at IBC 2018. An end user SDK for developing branded applications is also provided by DigiCAP.

About DigiCAP – DigiCAP Co., Ltd. develops digital content protection and distribution systems for numerous broadcasters and telecommunication companies and governmental bodies. The company offers end-to-end solutions for ATSC 3.0, standards based, broadcast delivery platforms; including Signaling, Electronic Service Guide (ESG), Multiplexer, Broadcast Gateway (Scheduler), and IRDs. The company has commercially deployed complete systems in Korea. DigiCAP is focused on delivering technologies and specialized services for the diverse business models of customers and partners in digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and telecommunication services. DigiCAP Co.,Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Seoul, South Korea. More information about DigiCAP is at http://www.digicaps.com/?lang=en.

About ONEMedia - ONEMedia 3.0 was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and deploy the "Next Generation Broadcast Platform," enabling broadcasting to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services.

SOURCE ONEMedia