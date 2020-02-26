ONEOK Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Sets Record Date

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on May 20, 2020. The meeting also will be audio webcast on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 23, 2020.

What: ONEOK, Inc. 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders



When: 9 a.m. CDT, May 20, 2020



Where: ONEOK Plaza, 100 West 5th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma



How: Log on to the webcast at www.oneok.com

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us at www.oneok.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact: Andrew Ziola

918-588-7683 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oneok.com

