ONEOK Schedules 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Sets Record Date

TULSA, Okla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders as a virtual meeting only as the company continues to take precautions related to COVID-19. The meeting will be held online, accessible through a live webcast at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on May 26, 2021.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 29, 2021.

What: ONEOK, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders



When: 9 a.m. CDT, May 26, 2021



Where: Virtual meeting only. A live webcast of the meeting will be available.



How: Registration will open on April 7, 2021. Visit www.oneok.com for more information. Enter the control number from the proxy card at the time of registration.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

