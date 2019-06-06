ONEOK to Donate $1,000,000 for Eastern Oklahoma Disaster and Flood Relief

TULSA, Okla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced that ONEOK and the ONEOK Foundation will contribute a total of $1,000,000 for eastern Oklahoma disaster and flood relief efforts, which consists of an immediate donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross that is providing immediate needs for those affected by the weather-related events statewide.

The remaining amount will be available to meet the needs of local communities as cleanup efforts continue, and to match contributions made by employees, retirees and members of the company's board of directors to agencies assisting with flood relief efforts, including the American Red Cross, the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way Disaster Relief Fund, and ONEOK's employee-led charitable organization already created to help ONEOK employees in times of personal crisis.

"The recent storms, heavy rains and flooding have impacted our employees, our neighbors and the eastern Oklahoma community," said Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "Many have sustained significant damage to their homes or have been displaced. Many families in eastern Oklahoma communities will be facing challenges during the cleanup and restoration process. Our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the effects of these powerful storms and flooding."

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

