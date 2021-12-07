ONEOK to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewables Symposium

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewables Symposium Dec. 8-9, 2021.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:40 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at ir.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson

918-561-5325

Media Contact: 

Brad Borror

918-588-7582

