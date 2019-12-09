ONEOK to Present at Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium Dec. 11-12, 2019, in New York City.

ONEOK management will present at the conference at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (3:45 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (3:30 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Dec. 11, 2019.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

Analyst Contact: Megan Patterson

918-561-5325 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

