OneOncology Announces the Launch of Comprehensive Cancer Center in Southern Arizona

OneOncology's national partnership connects our physicians and practices via common technology and data platforms that leverage clinical, operational and financial data to enhance practice operations and create an efficient and harmonious patient experience. The physicians in Southern Arizona will bring extraordinary knowledge and experience to the network and increase OneOncology's economies of scale and intelligence.

On June 3, 2019, Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists will open six clinics serving patients in Tucson, Green Valley, Nogales and Safford. Together, OneOncology and Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists will build multidisciplinary, comprehensive cancer centers to provide an exceptional, personalized experience across the continuum of care from prevention and diagnosis, to clinical trials and treatment, through survivorship, palliative and supportive care.

"As a physician in Southern Arizona, I have dedicated my career to caring for cancer patients in our community by providing best-in-class care and clinical trials," said Dr. Robert Brooks. "Our patient-centered and physician-driven philosophy aligns with the OneOncology mission and we believe will drive the next generation of cancer care in our community."

OneOncology is focused on partnering with physicians who are committed to providing the best patient care and advancing the science and practice of oncology nationwide.

"The addition of these expert oncologists to our partnership demonstrates why our physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered, and patient-centric business model is attractive to top doctors across the country," said Tracy L. Bahl, President & CEO of OneOncology. "We are honored that Dr. Brooks and his team have chosen to join us and look forward to expanding our presence in the southwest."

For more information about Arizona Blood & Cancer Specialists, its physicians and treatments offered, please call 800-201-7220.

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices driving the future of cancer care through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered, and patient-centric model improving the lives of everyone living with cancer close to home. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or on LinkedIn.

