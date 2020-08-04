OneOncology Expands to Southern California with the Los Angeles Cancer Network Joining the Platform

"LACN is an incredible practice built by a dedicated team who have all created a culture of providing excellent patient-centered oncology care throughout the Los Angeles area," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We're very excited to help LACN grow in California and have their physicians and care teams contribute to advancing oncology care throughout the country as part of our partnership. Having LACN join OneOncology -- especially against the headwinds of a pandemic – also reflects the strength of our model to physicians who want to remain independent and retain local decision-making authority but understand that in order to thrive a practice requires economies of scale and intelligence that a partnership like ours delivers."

By partnering with OneOncology LACN gains access to a robust clinical and technological platform, a team with experience and capital to help navigate through the future of oncology care, and the power of the network to achieve their long-term strategic goals. OneOncology partner practices now have more than 470 providers caring for approximately 220,000 patients at 148 locations from coast to coast.

LACN, which has served the greater Los Angeles community for more than 30 years, is a recognized leader in advancing value-based and community oncology care. John Gota, LACN's CEO, began to manage the legacy of his father's community oncology practice in 2008. Under Gota's leadership, the practice has grown rapidly over the past several years and with OneOncology's guidance and expertise, LACN plans to grow and create a thriving community oncology care model in the complex Southern California healthcare marketplace.

LACN is also a successful practice and participant within the Oncology Care Model (OCM). LACN's expertise with value-based care is a complement to OneOncology's value-based care leadership. OneOncology partner practices have collectively managed 4,500 episodes of care in each performance period of the OCM. OneOncology bolsters partner practices' capacity for value-base care delivery through alternative payment model design and implementation, public policy advocacy and thought leadership, commercial health plan contract negotiation, and physician engagement and education initiatives.

"By joining the OneOncology partnership, LACN and our physicians are aligning with leading practices offering cutting-edge treatment options, including clinical trials to patients in their communities," said Gota. "Strengthening community oncology is in the best interests of our patients and we're excited about how the OneOncology partnership will positively impact patients throughout Southern California. At the same time, we are excited to join and contribute to a physician-led organization that understands and invests in the next generation of cancer care in America."

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing over 470 providers practicing at nearly 148 sites of care across the United States.

