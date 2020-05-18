OneOncology Expands to Texas with The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Partnership in Ft. Worth

CCBD, which has treated patients since 1994, is a multi-disciplinary cancer center with 36 cancer specialists, including physicians practicing in medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology, breast surgical oncology and gynecological oncology. CCBD's oncologists are joined by 150 other healthcare professionals caring for patients. The physician owned and led multidisciplinary cancer center treats more than 12,000 patients annually at nine locations in North Texas. The practice's 54,000-foot main campus in Fort Worth provides patients and their families with a "family-centered" culture including valet service and hotel-like surroundings that have proved a great comfort to cancer patients and their families.

By choosing to partner with OneOncology, CCBD remains an independent and privately-owned practice that will continue to serve patients in Fort Worth, Arlington, Weatherford, Burleson, Granbury, Mineral Wells and Stephenville. These leading physicians and cancer care providers' track record of providing high-quality care, national leadership in clinical trials, and experience in value-based relationships aligns with the initiatives led by OneOncology partner practices to increase access, improve quality, reduce costs and transform the patient experience.

"By joining the OneOncology partnership, CCBD is charting its own future by remaining independent and partnering with other practices across the country that offer cutting-edge advances in the delivery of cancer treatment, practice management, and support for growth and innovation," said Ray D. Page, DO, PhD, FACOI, FASCO. "Strengthening community oncology is in the best interests of our patients and we're excited about how the OneOncology partnership will positively impact patients in North Texas. At the same time, we are excited to join and contribute to a physician-led organization that understands and invests in the next generation of cancer care in America."

CCBD's leadership in advancing value-based care as part of Medicare's Oncology Care Model (OCM) complements the value-based care initiatives already underway at OneOncology, which includes research, implementation and education. OneOncology is especially excited to learn from and expand CCBD's experience in commercial payer relationships under value-based care. As one of the pioneering practices participating in shared savings, cost containment and patient care management, CCBD will offer great experiences and best practices to OneOncology as it grows its network across the country.

Further, CCBD's robust clinical trials program, led by Dr. Page, has been part of over 250 critical clinical trials involving almost 100 experimental drugs, many which were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are today the standard of care. Many CCBD physicians are the first to have clinical experience in the use of a novel agent, and hundreds of CCBD patients have benefitted from clinical trials.

"We're excited to have CCBD join the OneOncology partnership," said Jeff Patton, MD, OneOncology's Chief Executive Officer. "Growing the OneOncology partnership in the Southwest, and particularly in Texas with the addition of CCBD, demonstrates the attractiveness of our model to physicians who want to remain independent and retain local decision-making authority, but understand that in order to thrive a practice requires economies of scale that a partnership like ours brings."

About OneOncology:

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of five large community oncology practices representing over 400 physicians practicing at more than 145 sites of care across the United States.

SOURCE OneOncology

Related Links

https://oneoncology.com

