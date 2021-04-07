OneOncology Taps Dinesh Kapur to Lead Platform's All-Physician Advisory Board

Dr. Dinesh Kapur to lead partnership's all-physician advisory board. Tweet this

OneCouncil is a board composed of physician representatives from every OneOncology practice that taps into the expertise on its physician leaders to leverage the economies of scale and deep clinical, research and practice management expertise across the platform's partners.

"I'm so pleased to lead OneOncology's all-physician board," Dr. Kapur said. "OneCouncil is a driving force in OneOncology's leadership in clinical initiatives, value-based contracting and care delivery. I look forward to building on our foundation of success to enhance our physicians' abilities to deliver care as the practice of oncology continues to transform."

Dr. Natalie Dickson served as OneCouncil's first chair. As the pandemic swept across the US forcing all health delivery organizations to quickly establish COVID-19 safety protocols, Dr. Dickson led the OneCouncil Quality and Value Committee's initiatives to provide risk-readiness assessment and guidance to practices so they could follow emerging public health guidance to get patients back into cancer centers safely for treatment.

During Dr. Dickson's tenure, OneCouncil also established a Value-Based Contracting Committee to lead on alternative payment efforts with commercial payers and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). OneCouncil also includes a Physician Education Committee that curates physician education opportunities and administers OneCommunity, the online social media learning platform for partner physicians. OneCouncil also includes a Pathways Committee that is developing clinical pathways and decision-support tools for physicians.

"I was extremely honored to be OneCouncil's first leader and believe we made incredible strides on behalf of our physician partners," Dr. Dickson said. "I look forward to seeing where Dr. Kapur and our amazing physician leaders take us next."

About OneOncology

OneOncology is a national platform for independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of leading community oncology practices representing more than 550 providers practicing at more than 175 sites of care across the United States. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE OneOncology

