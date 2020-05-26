OnePlus Announces Partnership With Epic Games To Provide The First-Ever 90FPS Fortnite Smartphone Experience

"OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match," said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus. "OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind."

The partnership, rooted in technological innovation, was driven by both Epic Games and OnePlus' desire to take Fortnite to a higher level on Android. The entire endeavor to bring 90FPS to Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 took months of development. To kick off the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via "One-touch" easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the "Game Space" application. As the leading premium smartphone company in India, OnePlus is bringing Fortnite to its fervent fanbase for easy gameplay across the board.

"Easy installation with 'One Touch' really simplifies the process of installing software, and removes friction usually found on other Android devices," said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games. "This is a big step forward, and alongside the performance improvements the teams have made regarding FPS, Fortnite on a OnePlus device is going to be an awesome experience."

OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 FPS, the previous highest performance for the mobile game. OnePlus is committed to bringing the best mobile gaming experiences to its users and is continuously taking steps to bring major firsts to the category.

