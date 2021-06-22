OnePoint Patient Care Expanding Its Local Pharmacy Model to Meet Growing Demand

TEMPE, Ariz., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePoint Patient Care is bringing its high-touch, local hospice pharmacy services to Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Nashville, Pittsburgh and all of Hawaii, offering a unique opportunity to better meet the needs of hospice patients in these communities.

OnePoint is the only hospice-PBM with the ability to control every aspect of the pharmacy experience, due to its integrated PBM and local hospice pharmacy model. OnePoint's partnership with PharMerica supports this robust national expansion of its popular pharmacy model, which provides same-day and STAT delivery, 24/7 access to clinical consults, and capabilities from specialty infusion to custom compounding.

"Our customer-centric approach, along with our enhanced local capabilities and cost-effective pricing, enables our hospice partners to serve their patients even more efficiently and compassionately," said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint CEO. "Leveraging PharMerica's nationwide network of more than 160 pharmacies helps us accelerate the establishment of local hospice pharmacies, enabling us to serve new markets of all sizes."

PharMerica President Robert Dries said, "We're pleased to have the opportunity to partner with OnePoint to meet the growing demand for its industry-leading, patient-centric local hospice pharmacy and PBM model. Together, we share a deep commitment to providing superior end-of-life care."

OnePoint's experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing knowledgeable clinical guidance and therapeutic recommendations whenever needed - day or night. In addition, the OneConnectPoint® medication management application makes patient medication fulfillment and e-prescribing easier than ever for busy hospice clinicians on the go.

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 350 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 18 existing and planned pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About PharMerica

PharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty, and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates over 160 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies serving all 50 states. PharMerica is a customer- and patient-focused organization serving institutional healthcare providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, hospitals, individuals with behavioral needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. The company provides highly reliable, accurate medication delivery and support services to approximately 350,000 individuals a day with unmatched service reliability, cost containment solutions, and clinical, regulatory, and educational support for its clients and their residents and patients. For more information, visit www.pharmerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Charlie Otterbeck

P: (847) 583-5652

[email protected]

SOURCE OnePoint Patient Care