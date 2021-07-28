OnePoint Patient Care to Open Pittsburgh, PA, Hospice-Dedicated Pharmacy

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePoint Patient Care, an industry leader in local hospice pharmacy, e-prescribing technologies and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) solutions, recently opened a hospice-dedicated pharmacy in Wexford, PA. The new pharmacy, part of OnePoint's national expansion of its local pharmacy model, serves hospice patients throughout eastern Pennsylvania.

"Graham Health has been fortunate to have access to OnePoint's full service local dispensing and same day delivery model in our other U.S. hospice markets," said Justin DeWitte, Chief Executive Officer, Graham Healthcare Group. "We're thrilled that we can now provide our eastern Pennsylvania patients with the same access to hard-to-find hospice medications, custom compounding, special packaging and same day delivery. OnePoint's local presence provides Graham with a competitive service advantage and ensures we can continue to provide exceptional care to our patients and families."

OnePoint offers an extensive inventory of medications, plus STAT and after-hours delivery. OnePoint's experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing 24-hour clinical advice and therapeutic recommendations. The OneConnectPoint® medication management app makes medication fulfillment and delivery tracking easier than ever. In addition, OnePoint's comprehensive PBM reports and quarterly clinical reviews help keep costs low without compromising patient care.

"Hospices serve a unique patient population and deserve a pharmacy that offers the training, education and experience that meets the clinical, dosing and services needs of patients near the end-of life," said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint Patient Care CEO. "We're committed to helping our hospice partners provide compassionate, high-quality care to the patients and families who depend on them."

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 350 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 18 existing and planned pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit http://www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Graham Healthcare Group

As an innovator in an evolving healthcare world, Graham Healthcare Group has been designing business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity within its own home health and hospice companies for over 20 years. Graham offers industry-leading care coordination, healthcare solutions and clinical expertise with leading patient outcomes and satisfaction. Graham Healthcare Group is deeply committed to radically changing the home care model by putting patients and their families at the top of the paradigm, while enhancing the quality and consistency of healthcare in the most convenient and cost-effective setting possible, at home. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.grahamhealthcaregroup.com or call us at (877) 421-0917.

