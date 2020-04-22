ONEPOINT Projects 19 Reinvents Agile Project Management for Hybrid PPM

"Our new agile component is an integral part of ONEPOINT's Planning & Controlling Option and as such, enables true hybrid project portfolios for the first time," explained Gerald Aquila, founder & CEO of ONEPOINT. "Agile planning is now also fully integrated with our robust resource management capabilities allowing for automatic velocity calculation and agile resource forecasting."

Naturally, agile projects can optionally be linked to Jira projects or versions allowing for real-time integration with the Atlassian tool, as the new agile features are fully compatible with ONEPOINT's Jira Connector.

Kanban-style Sprint-Board & Epics/Stories Breakdown

Key features of the new agile component include a Kanban-style sprint board that allows for drag & drop sprint planning with a strong focus on planning more than one sprint into the future. The sprint board also facilitates sprint capacity optimization by displaying sprint utilization based on allocated story points and calculated velocity.

Users will also love the interactive WBS-style "Epics" view that shows a breakdown of epics and stories that get automatically crossed off when stories get completed. Other new agile planning and controlling views include a story list and a burndown chart visualizing project or sprint progress over time.

Timeline & Capacity Reporting

ONEPOINT Projects 19 also comes with many other new features such as a "Timeline" view that enables project and program managers to easily create high-level timelines for management reporting based on their existing project plans. Other areas of improvements include a new capacity analysis view and drag & drop support for uploading file attachments.

Availability

The new version is available immediately and can be tested on our US and European cloud servers via visiting www.onepoint-projects.com. In selecting the "Professional" plan to include the Planning & Controlling Option users will have access to the new agile and timeline features. Contact our sales team to enable Jira connectivity for your test site or for more information via email to [email protected].

About ONEPOINT Projects

ONEPOINT Projects is the leading provider of easy-to-use, hybrid project and portfolio management solutions for modern project organizations. Unlike traditional PPM software, ONEPOINT Projects integrates simple, traditional, agile and Jira projects into a single project portfolio and resource utilization database. ONEPOINT enables project-oriented organizations to increase project and portfolio transparency, shorten project lead times, automate best practices and optimize resource utilization. By building on open standards and technologies, providing both cloud-based/SaaS and on-premise installations and with its strategic focus on making PM systems easy to deploy, ONEPOINT redefines ROI for project management solutions.

The company and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners as long as they are registered.

Keywords: Agile, hybrid PPM, Project Portfolio Management, ONEPOINT, projects, portfolio, release, project management, collaborative

Contact:

ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

Andrea Schlagbauer

Dietrich-Keller-Strasse 24/6

8074 Raaba/Graz, Austria

www.onepoint-projects.com

Phone: +43-316-267-267-0

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ONEPOINT Projects GmbH

Related Links

https://www.onepoint-projects.com

