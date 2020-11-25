OneRecord Is First To Achieve EHNAC Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Certification

TDRAAP-Basic certification offers privacy and security self-attestation with targeted validation while the included UDAP technical framework certification demonstrates that an entity's end-to-end API can be trusted by patients and other industry stakeholders. It is designed specifically for developers of consumer-facing apps, also referred to as a patient's "App of their Choice," as used in workflows mandated by ONC and CMS that include SMART app launch with individual sign-on. TDRAAP-Basic thus supports the use of individual queries for "one-patient-at-a-time FHIR data access" using the credentials issued by the healthcare system publishing the API for the Individual to access data.

Through EHNAC's third-party summary review via Subject Matter Expert of the Self-Attestation materials, OneRecord was evaluated in areas of security, privacy, regulatory compliance and rights management. Upon completion of the Self-Attestation materials and evidence of passing the technical certification framework, the organization demonstrates to its constituents, that it adheres to standards and participation in the objective evaluation of its business.

"As organizations look to meet the requirements of the Cures Act, TDRAAP was established to support an organization's continued focus on interoperability and privacy/security – which are foundational components for ONC, CMS, OCR and other agencies, as well as all organizations subject to handling sensitive data. TDRAAP-Basic supports interoperability with a specific focus on technical standards enabling trust and transparency for both organizational and individual access to data," said EHNAC Executive Director and CEO Lee Barrett. "We commend OneRecord on attaining this important certification which will serve as a "good housekeeping seal" of proven readiness and trust to enter onto the interoperability digital exchange highway."

OneRecord supports industry stakeholders who are complying with the patient access requirements of the 21st Cures Act by providing the most easy-to-use application for patients to connect to their healthcare data. OneRecord's user-centered design, security, and accessibility standards make it the clear choice for patients.

"At OneRecord, we don't believe anyone should have to trade privacy for access to information," said Jennifer Blumenthal, CEO of OneRecord. "We're excited to be the first to achieve EHNAC's TDRAAP-Basic certification. This shows industry stakeholders that OneRecord can be part of any trusted network. Providers, Payers, and health IT developers can dynamically register OneRecord with authorization servers which eases the app onboarding process and focuses their efforts where they mean the most, patient care."

About OneRecord

OneRecord is a consumer data management platform comprised of two core products that enable a configurable and personalized healthcare experience. Consumers are navigating a new normal in healthcare, catalyzed by COVID 19 — one where communication and sharing with loved ones, triaging at-home, and telemedicine visits are all commonplace. Built on best practices as defined in interoperability standards and using secured APIs, OneRecord makes it easy for individuals to take control of their healthcare. OneRecord is accessible on desktop, tablets, and mobile phones. Mobile apps for iOS and Android are available to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play .

To learn more, visit www.OneRecord.com , contact [email protected] , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact [email protected] , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Press contact information:

For further information or questions, please contact:

Benjamin Richman

[email protected]

OneRecord Media Kit

SOURCE OneRecord

Related Links

https://onerecord.com/

