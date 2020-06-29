OneShare Health Adds Pre-Certification Form to Company Website

IRVING, Texas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShare Health is pleased to announce that a Pre-Certification form is now available for download via the OneShare Health company website. Now, health care providers and Members of the Texas-based Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) will be able to anticipate sharing eligibility related to upcoming procedures, surgeries, and other medical events.

"We strive to make the OneShare Health Member experience as simple and as transparent as possible," said Tracy Berwick, Chief Operations Officer at OneShare Health. "Too often people don't understand exactly the scope of care or monetary assistance that is available to them under their health care program. But OneShare plans to change this by providing our Members with a tool that will help them set realistic expectations about the expenses that both parties – OneShare and the Member – will be responsible for per the sharing guidelines outlined within our three Membership Programs."

OneShare's Pre-Certification process is simple: first, the Member or health care provider will download, complete, and submit the Pre-Certification form that is now available on OneShareHealth.com. Once OneShare Health confirms receipt of this form, the Member or provider will then submit applicable medical records to the company's clinical review team. Finally, OneShare Health will contact the Member or provider with details regarding sharing eligibility for that particular medical event.

Berwick stated that while OneShare Health does not mandate the medical treatment a Member chooses, this Member support tool will help them navigate through their health care journey and make informed choices for their care.

"Our Members deserve to have access to the highest quality, value, and providers for their procedures," said Berwick. "At the same time, we want to be upfront and transparent about what's eligible and what's not. The Pre-Certification form is an opportunity for us to communicate with our Members ahead of time, help them manage their expectations, and ensure that they aren't going to receive a large and unforeseen medical bill."

It's also important to note that even if a medical service is pre-certified by OneShare Health, this does not guarantee a Member's medical need will be eligible for sharing. Considerations, such as Membership status, Pre-Existing Conditions, Cancer Eligibility, and Program Limitations are taken into consideration when determining sharing eligibility.

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.

