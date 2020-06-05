OneShare Health Announces June 1Share for OneShare Partner Charity

IRVING, Texas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its mission of inspiring healthier, joyful communities, OneShare Health, an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, has announced that its 1Share For OneShare charity initiative will be partnering with Rett's Roost during the month of June.

"There are few things more important than strengthening the community," said CEO of OneShare Health Alex Cardona. "At OneShare Health, we are blessed to be involved with so many great and inspiring organizations across the country. Building up from grassroots and helping give back to some of our nation's greatest charitable initiatives is what it's all about. It's an honor to work with these organizations, and we look forward to every 1Share for OneShare partnership we are a part of!"

A philanthropic campaign designed to raise awareness through social media, 1Share For OneShare's number one goal is to support non-profits that align with the company's mission and vision. For every share the charity receives from social media users, the Christian healthshare will then donate $2 (up to $2,000) towards the non-profit. This month, that non-profit is Rett's Roost.

Based in Ogunquit, ME, Rett's Roost is a retreat center for families of children with cancer. Founded in June 2015 by Deana and Jim Cavan, Rett's Roost is on a mission to offer a sense of sanctuary and community to families who have been affected by childhood cancer or child loss.

According to the Cavans, who lost their infant son Everett to cancer in early 2015, these retreats have since provided "loving-kindness and supportive activities in a peaceful, natural setting" to 75 families from all over the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. With plans to introduce a Family Grant program in the near future, the Cavans said that they look forward to being able to help those who are struggling to find hope, peace, and joy in their lives.

In May, OneShare partnered with North Texas Relief, a charity founded by a dedicated group of men and women in March of this year with a mission to help senior citizens who've been affected by COVID-19 and are unable to support themselves. Following the social distancing guidelines, North Texas Relief has succeeded in gathering food and supplies for over 1,200 seniors and is currently helping 400+ seniors every month.

"It is incredibly energizing to deliver food to isolated seniors and see hope in their eyes and smiles on their faces," said co-founder Nirav Desai. "Seniors are scared and lonely, and the help we are offering brings them hope in this difficult time. It is rewarding to know that we can help community members who have great needs but are not served by anyone else. I love that this group creates an opportunity for diverse people across the community to come together and make a positive impact on society. We tap into goodness that is already out there."

To nominate a charity, visit OneShare Health's Mission in Motion page or follow OneShare Health on social media.

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.

For Media and Press Inquiries, Contact:

Buddy Combs

Chief Compliance Officer/General Counsel

OneShare Health

(682) 200-1599

Related Links

OneShare Health

Rett's Roost

SOURCE OneShare Health

Related Links

https://www.onesharehealth.com

