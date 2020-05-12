OneShare Health Partners with Tim Tebow Foundation to be Premier Sponsor of Shine On Initiative

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last October, the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) announced a new relationship with OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry. Since then, both organizations have come together to celebrate, honor and love people with special needs, most recently through the Tim Tebow Foundation's newest initiative, Shine On—a ministry of the Foundation dedicated to connecting world-class faith-based resources to local churches who are beginning, or growing, special needs programs.

Equally as committed to demonstrating God's love and compassion by celebrating people with special needs, OneShare Health Founder and CEO Alex Cardona said he looks forward to helping TTF further its mission of bringing Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

"Tim is one of the most charitable and kind-hearted individuals I've had the pleasure of working with since I began my career as a Christian non-profit HCSM leader," said Cardona. "The compassion he shows towards our special needs community is simply unsurpassed, and I feel very blessed to be able to work alongside an organization that aligns so closely with OneShare's Statement of Beliefs."

The Tim Tebow Foundation was established back in 2010, and fulfills its mission through seven main outreach initiatives: Shine On, the W15H Program, Timmy's Playrooms, Orphan Care + Prevention, Adoption Aid, Tebow CURE Hospital, and Night to Shine.

At the sixth annual Night to Shine this past February, OneShare Health joined the Foundation as an official Global Partner in celebrating over 110,000 "Kings" and "Queens." According to TTF, it is their vision that this special needs initiative—which is supported by 215,000 volunteers and over 720 churches worldwide—will one day reach every nation, town and village.

To date, OneShare has donated nearly $1.7 million to charities nationwide and, through its premier sponsorship of Shine On, will aid TTF throughout the year in empowering churches to embrace and support families of children who have special needs.

"As a leader in the health care industry, I have tremendous respect for what the Tim Tebow Foundation is doing for groups that are often overlooked in our community," Cardona said. "Jesus loved, embraced, and provided for all who sought his grace and healing, which is a huge part of our Mission as a health care sharing ministry. Like Tim, OneShare is trying to break convention by recognizing the need for care that doesn't discriminate, so supporting Shine On was a no-brainer."

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by Members.

About Tim Tebow Foundation: The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through seven main areas of outreach in the fields of Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs and Children with Profound Medical Needs. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving children and sharing God's love by fighting for those who can't fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

For Media and Press Inquiries Contact

Buddy Combs

(682) 200-1599

Related Links

OneShare Health

Tim Tebow Foundation

SOURCE OneShare Health