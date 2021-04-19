OneShare Health Welcomes Jeff Gary as Chief Growth Officer

IRVING, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShare Health has named highly experienced health care executive Jeff Gary their new Chief Growth Officer. He joins an expanding Leadership Team, focused on enhancing Member experience, improving internal processes, and expanding Membership growth.

As Chief Growth Officer, Gary is responsible for top-line revenue growth at OneShare Health, while providing successful go-to-market strategies to drive meaningful new business growth. In his role, he works closely with the marketing, product development, operations, and compliance teams to create high-quality products and Program features.

OneShare Health's faith-based philosophy and values are what drew Gary to the OneShare Team. "It was immediately apparent after meeting with board members and the staff that the organization is firmly committed to serving its Members and partner relationships while providing best-in-class health care solutions to the faith-based community," he said.

With more than 25 years in the health care industry previously, Gary was the founder and CEO of The JMG Group, a full-service heath care consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. He has spent his career performing organizational assessments, change management, strategic planning, go-to-market strategies, and new business development.

Gary's impressive career highlights to date include generating over $130 million in new business revenue, increasing profitability by more than $440 million for his clients, creating organizational compensation and incentive programs, implementing successful cost containment strategies, and managing and negotiating successful strategic development relationships.

Bringing with him a superb track record of performance and innovation, the move to OneShare Health was a natural progression for Gary both professionally and personally, he said. The organization's Mission to provide a joyful Community helping others with compassionate care as a Health Care Sharing Ministry struck a chord with Gary as he reflected on his father's recent passing. He felt blessed to be able to share in and care for his father during his late stage of life, he said, and honored that his career allowed him the privilege to do so. "In that moment, I felt called to use my good fortune to help others," Gary said. "When approached to join the team at OneShare Health, it was the culmination of my professional and personal journey that led me here. Now at OneShare, I will continue to positively impact our community through practices deeply rooted in our faith-based organization."

His enthusiastic outlook brings positive energy to the Ministry as new initiatives are being planned and carried out, like reaching a wider audience and growing the organization's Membership. "Today, I am excited to be an integral part of the Christ-centered OneShare family, and I look forward to providing ongoing guidance to the board and our staff, and to contributing to the expansion of our Ministry partnerships," Gary said.

Buddy Combs, OneShare Health's Interim CEO and Chief Legal Officer, said he is looking forward to Gary's leadership helping the organization move forward with a roadmap for expanded Ministry reach.

"We are excited about Jeff joining the OneShare team. His professional experience and understanding of the marketplace will be invaluable to us as our Ministry takes the next step into the future," Combs said. "Jeff is a dynamic leader and will make a tremendous impact on our Leadership Team and our Ministry."

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). HCSMs are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by Members.

