OneShield Appoints Senior Industry Executive to Lead Implementation Services

Satyajit brings a wealth of deep expertise and leadership in software delivery and process optimization to OneShield. Tweet this

Sat Nashikkar has 24 years of cross-industry and executive-level experience delivering large multi-phased projects for industry-leading technology vendors, most recently with Ernst & Young as a Managing Director in their P&C Insurance Practice. He has exceptional fluency in both technical and insurance best practices, a passion for continuous improvement, and expertise in managing technical delivery across distributed global teams.

"We are thrilled to add Sat to our executive leadership team," said Cameron Parker. "We have been investing in our delivery capabilities with the goal of getting our clients to market with industry-leading timelines. Sat brings a wealth of deep expertise and leadership in software delivery and process optimization. I'm confident he will be a tremendous thought leader and accelerant on delivery excellence for both OneShield and our clients."

OneShield has seen a sizable expansion of its client base and is coming off a record year for new customer wins. Most recently, they attracted a significant growth investment from a consortium of investors led by Bain Capital Credit, LP, and Pacific Lake Partners.

"It is exciting for me to join a company that clearly understands the importance of preparing the scalability of their delivery organization as they add new logos," says Sat Nashikkar. "We've all known of companies that have outsold their ability to deliver, and it is exciting that OneShield is looking way ahead in anticipation of continued growth to ensure our implementation services are a key component to their success. I look forward to helping lead this important initiative."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley

VP, Corporate Marketing

OneShield Software – OneShield.com

T: 774.348.1000 | M: 416.399.2725 | E: [email protected]

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has over 50 products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

SOURCE OneShield Software

Related Links

http://www.oneshield.com

