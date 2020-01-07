OneSignal Announces Record-Breaking Momentum and Exceptional Growth in 2019

OneSignal is powering the world's Push & In-App Messages by providing an accessible and efficient solution for all digital customer messaging channels. OneSignal is used by 68% of the top one million websites that implement notifications and has more mobile SDK integrations than all other push platforms combined . This market share leadership fueled 2019 growth of 250,000+ new user accounts, increased ARR 500%, and reliably grew message delivery rates to 2 trillion per year.

Businesses of all sizes and types across the globe are using OneSignal to build deeper customer relationships. 2019 saw OneSignal introduce new message functionality In-App Messaging, a new channel enabling businesses to reach segments of users through rich interstitial notifications that are displayed in their app without having to submit an app update. According to OneSignal, businesses that use In-App messaging find that these messages get as much as 20x higher engagement rates than push notifications delivered outside of an app. Over 10,000 companies are now using In-App Messaging, expanding the OneSignal product suite to enable businesses to orchestrate a user journey across channels to deliver better customer experiences & results.

Customers using these new features are:

TrainHeroic , a training app for coaches and athletes, who are using In-App Messages to educate users about new features.

, a training app for coaches and athletes, who are using In-App Messages to educate users about new features. Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows , a resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, uses In-App Messaging to educate users on mountain conditions, functionality in their app and promotions.

, a resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, uses In-App Messaging to educate users on mountain conditions, functionality in their app and promotions. EatStreet , a food delivery company, uses In-App messaging to drive new customer referrals and announce special offers. The combination of push notifications & In-App messages has driven customer retention growth.

, a food delivery company, uses In-App messaging to drive new customer referrals and announce special offers. The combination of push notifications & In-App messages growth. Helium , a crypto Wifi hotspot maker, uses In-App messaging to share new features with its users.

, a crypto Wifi hotspot maker, uses In-App messaging to share new features with its users. InSimu Patient , a medical education app, uses In-App messaging to quiz future doctors on sample patient cases to help them improve care.

Grace Lin, a successful operations executive, will lead the company's operations team and focus on growth, business intelligence, operational excellence, and strategy. Lin has spent the past 5 years leading the business operations efforts at Cloudflare, helping the company scale from 80 to 1,200+ employees and into a public company with $200 million in revenue. Previously, she was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and was a candidate for the US House of Representatives. Lin holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Chicago and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We've been growing so quickly that each day presents new opportunities and challenges. We've worked hard to maintain a consistently high bar for talent,, even as we hire many new team members to help us scale," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal. "In Grace, we found not just an exceptional operations leader, but a person who appreciates the unique business, technical, and product DNA of our culture. We're honored to welcome her to our team."

OneSignal is hiring across all functions - engineering, product, sales, marketing, operations, and design to further fuel the growth of the product. More information about open roles is available at https://onesignal.com/careers .

About OneSignal

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, the company aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire , Rakuten Ventures , and YCombinator. The company is based in San Mateo California.

More about OneSignal Inc.

Media Contact

Lisa Cravens

Lumina Communications for OneSignal

pr@onesignal.com

408-680-0563

SOURCE OneSignal

Related Links

https://onesignal.com

