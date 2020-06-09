OneSignal brings Enterprise-Grade Privacy & Security Advancements to World's Most Popular Customer Engagement Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , Inc., the leading global provider of push notifications and in-app messaging solutions, has announced it is now Privacy Shield Certified and has shipped new security features, including Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), to all its users. With nearly one million users and organizations relying on OneSignal's customer engagement platform, these newest security features illustrate OneSignal's overarching commitment to maintaining the trust and safety of its customers' privacy.

"Ensuring our customers' privacy and security remains one of our highest priorities," says George Deglin, CEO and founder of OneSignal. "Our product and policy teams have worked together to make sure our trusted platform and product are more secure, for both OneSignal users and their customers alike."

While Two-Factor Authentication has emerged as an industry-standard practice, OneSignal has gone above and beyond to ensure security by comparing all user passwords against a database of over half a billion real-world passwords that have previously been exposed to data breaches. These security advancements bring forth the most stringent privacy policies for compliance surrounding GDPR, CCPA, and other emerging consumer privacy policies across the globe.

OneSignal complies with The EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred from the European Union, United Kingdom, and Switzerland to the United States. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view the OneSignal certification, please visit www.privacyshield.gov/ and read more about privacy at OneSignal by visiting www.onesignal.com/privacy .

Two Factor Authentication (2FA): 2FA is how financial institutions, major companies, and others secure confidential information and confirm user identity. To help businesses of all sizes be better protected, OneSignal has made 2FA available for free, allowing all its users to confidently use OneSignal knowing that they are protected against unauthorized access to their accounts. OneSignal also supports login via OAuth providers including GSuite, Google, and Github, which provide their own protective measures against account takeover.

Email Updates for Account Changes: OneSignal will now email users when authentication tokens are reset or passwords are updated. This helps keep users apprised of any suspicious activity as soon as it happens.

User Authentication Key Reset: User authentication keys are now hidden by default, and viewing user keys or resetting passwords will disable the previous key.

OneSignal is the world's most popular customer engagement messaging solution, enabling nearly 1,000,000 developers, 500,000 apps, and websites to intelligently segment & deliver approximately 7 billion daily messages. OneSignal aims to be the intelligent communication layer that enables businesses to reach their core objectives. Powered by superior architecture, the OneSignal platform delivers messages faster, more efficiently, and at a greater scale than any other solution in the world.

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. Based in San Mateo, California, the company was founded by YCombinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire , Rakuten Ventures & YCombinator . For more information visit https://onesignal.com.

