OneSignal Launches Free Shopify App To Bring Powerful Engagement To eCommerce

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , Inc., the leading provider of push notifications and in-app messaging solutions, has announced a Shopify App to give online stores a powerful engagement tool to help increase traffic, increase revenue, and improve customer satisfaction. OneSignal is already trusted by more than 600 Shopify merchants, with e-commerce companies seeing a 12%+ revenue lift by adding OneSignal to their online stores.

"As the second largest ecommerce site in the world, Shopify has emerged as one of the best ways to sell online, and more than a million merchants use Shopify to grow their business," says George Deglin, CEO and founder of OneSignal. "Living true to our acclaim for ease of use, we're providing simple yet powerful tools for Shopify merchants to start sending re-engagement push notifications and cart-abandonment reminders in just three minutes, with no code required."

The OneSignal App on Shopify is free for up to 1,000 subscribers and, for the next four months, it is free for all with no limits. Abandoned cart messages, user segments, and revenue metrics are all included. Shopify customers can use their existing Shopify login to add the OneSignal App to their stores.

The OneSignal App brings a powerful push notification and Advanced Analytics suite for Shopify merchants to easily quantify which push messages are driving sales and engagement. With its industry-leading event tracking system, OneSignal enables Shopify sellers to analyze how many people received and clicked on a message, as well as the revenue generated from those messages.

To reduce cart abandonment, OneSignal automatically tracks store visitors who have added items to their cart, and then notifies them an hour later to complete these purchases. OneSignal ultimately helps Shopify users to optimize their messages and drive sales-based results.

The OneSignal Shopify App includes:

Cart-abandonment push notifications.

Automatic welcome notifications (great for offering promo codes!)

One-off promotional or product release campaigns.

Powerful segmentation such as last seen, frequency, geo, and many more.

Analytics showing deliveries, clicks, and revenue generated from push notifications.

Custom prompting messages, which can be used to offer a discount code to new subscribers.

OneSignal enables more than 900,000 developers and 500,000 apps and websites to intelligently deliver and segment high-volume transactional messages, and OneSignal powers the delivery of 6 billion daily messages across the globe. With 72% market share among websites that implement push notifications, OneSignal's reliability, speed, and versatility makes it the most popular push notification software in the world.

For more information, visit the OneSignal Shopify App page.

About OneSignal.

OneSignal is the market-leading push notification & in-app software provider. OneSignal aims to be the intelligent communication layer that enables businesses to reach their core objectives. Supporting 900,000+ professionals with a best of breed customer engagement platform, OneSignal delivers 6 billion messages every day across the globe. Powered by superior architecture, the OneSignal platform delivers messages faster, more efficiently, and at a greater scale than any other solution in the world.

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. Based in San Mateo, California, the company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire , Rakuten Ventures & YCombinator . For more information visit https://onesignal.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Cravens

[email protected]

408-680-0563

SOURCE OneSignal

Related Links

https://onesignal.com

